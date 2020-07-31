Today’s News: Ankita On Missing Sushant's Funeral, His Bank Statement Disclosures & More

Every day, several events happen in the Bollywood industry that make headlines. Here’s the latest Bollywood news from July 31, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Ankita Lokhande’s revelation and Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking bank statements.

Ankita Lokhande reveals why she didn’t attend Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was recently interviewed by Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. During the interview, Ankita revealed why she didn’t attend Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral. Ankita said that she could not see Sushant ‘in that way’ and hence skipped the funeral. Further, she also felt that Sushant was not depressed and hence couldn’t commit suicide.

5 Whopping expenses Sushant bore for Rhea Chakraborty:

The late Sushant Singh Rajput bore five massive expenses for Rhea Chakraborty during his final days. These expenses included flight tickets worth Rs. 81,000, hotel bookings worth Rs. 4,72,975, and shopping expenses worth Rs. 35,000. Further Rs 40,000 was withdrawn from Sushant’s account for Rhea’s make-up and hairstyling expenses. He also paid her brother’s tuition and education fees.

Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s 5-year plan diary:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was recently interviewed by Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. During the interview, Lokhande said that Sushant kept a 5-year plan diary. She said that the actor would write his 5-year plans in the diary.

Abhishek Bachchan feels there is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’:

On July 12, 2020, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the COVID-19. Abhishek Bachchan’s wife and daughter, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya Bachchan also tested positive. Since July 12, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been admitted at the Nanavati hospital in Juhu. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a rather motivational post. He captioned the post as, “Light at the end of the tunnel”! You can check out Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram post here:

Shahid Kapoor shares a unique birthday wish for Kiara Advani:

On the occasion of Kiara Advani’s birthday, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh style. His caption read, ““Kabir’s wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na Kare”. You can check out Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram story here:

Promo Image Source: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram

