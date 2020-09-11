Abhishek Bachchan Urges Fans To 'not Take Coronavirus Lightly'

On Friday morning, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram and urged fans to wear a mask daily. In the video, Abhishek said, "Whenever you go out, or you're with somebody, keep your mask on guys. Don't take this lightly. Be safe." The actor could be seen walking out of his home with a mask on his face, along with a backpack.

Sharing the video, Abhishek wrote, "Wear your mask. Be safe. Don’t take this virus lightly. #speakingfromexperience #wearamask #covid19 #coronavirus." As soon as his video was up, fans gushed to comment on the post. A user hoped if he has recovered now and asked Bachchan to stay safe and healthy. While some fans said 'absolutely', some also thanked the actor for his gesture.

Abhishek: 'Speaking from experience...'

Abhishek Bachchan tested negative for Covid-19 on August 8. He took to his social media to share the news with fans. "I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them," he wrote. Along with his note, the Manmarziyaan actor also shared a picture of his 'care board'.

The actor had tested positive for the virus on July 11, 2020. Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that he had mild symptoms and was admitted to the hospital. Moreover, the actor expressed that he and his father had informed all the required authorities; their family and staff, and added that all were tested for the same. "I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," wrote Abhishek.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the web show, Breathe: Into the Shadows, alongside Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Amit Sadh, and others. He is awaiting the digital release of his upcoming film, The Big Bull, alongside Ileana D'Cruz. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati. The film will tell the exceptional tale of a man who sold dreams to India.

