Kookie Gulati Starts Recce For Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz Starrer 'The Big Bull'

Director Kookie Gulati who is all set to helm the upcoming film The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz recently started the recce of the film. The director of the much-awaited film shared a picture on Instagram where he showed a glimpse of his journey while wearing a mask by the name of the film. While captioning the post, the director informed about the commencement of the recce while he starts adopting the new normal amid the ongoing pandemic.

Kookie Gulati starts recce for The Big Bull

Several fans of the director were quick enough to express their excitement over the upcoming film. One of the users expressed his eagerness to watch the film and asked the director about the release date. Another user praised the director’s mask which is based on the film and wrote “very cool”. A third user wrote requested the director to release the trailer of the film as the frenzy fans cannot wait for the film. Another user asked the director about the production of the film and wrote, “isn’t it completed”. Abhishek Bachchan reposted the picture of the director on his Instagram story while expressing his excitement over the good news and wrote, “Let's goo”.

Read: Abhishek Bachchan's Shooting Schedule For 'The Big Bull' And 'Bob Biswas' Deferred?

Read: Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2', Abhishek Bachchan's 'Big Bull' & Other Movies To Release On OTT

Sometime back, Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the first look of Ileana D’Cruz from his upcoming crime-drama, The Big Bull on social media. In the poster, Ileana sports an intense expression on her face and is seen dressed in a traditional outfit with thick, black-rimmed spectacles and earrings completing her look. While sharing the poster, Abhishek revealed through the caption about the story which is a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of India.

The Big Bull is about a man who sold dreams to India. The lead cast of the film also includes Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, and Soham Shah. Produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, Kookie Gulati has donned the director's hat for the film. Earlier, the producer of the film Anand Pandit had asserted that they will begin shooting of Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull by July-end or early August. He added that the team can push the shoot to a later date now as the health of the actors comes first who was diagnosed with COVID-19 positive.

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Pens Farewell Note For Jeje Lalpekhlua On His Exit From Chennaiyin FC

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Unveils Ileana D'Cruz's Intriguing First Look From 'The Big Bull'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.