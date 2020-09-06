Abhishek Bachchan Urges Fans To 'wear A Mask And Maintain Social Distancing' Amid COVID-19

Amid the ongoing pandemic, several Bollywood stars are spreading awareness about the deadly infection by asking the people to adhere to all the safety norms laid down by the government. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan shared a post on Twitter where he urged his fans and followers to wear a mask every time they step out of their house and follow social distancing rules as well.

Abhishek Bachchan spreads awareness about wearing masks

In the post, the actor prayed for everyone’s safety and requested the people to wear a mask and keep social distancing which is the need of the hour currently. Several fans of the actor were quick enough to thank the actor for sharing his piece of advice for all. One of the users thanked the actor and hailed him from spreading the word across especially after being tested coronavirus positive. Another user appreciated the actor’s efforts and wrote that Abhishek will truly be his favourite actor for his sincere contribution towards society and in films. A third user chimed in and commented that Mumbai is again witnessing a surge in cases and Bollywood stars are doing everything to safeguard the people. Another follower of the actor echoed similar sentiments and wrote that Abhishek Bachchan is an inspiration for many and he is sure people will understand the current situation and act wisely.

Everyone, please be safe. Take care. Wear a mask and keep social distance. Please! 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 6, 2020

Read: Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Best Place On Earth’ Tweet Will Make One Miss The Theatres

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Flaunts New "ready To Go Back To Work" Look After Battling COVID-19

You r inspiration to others sir...thanks for ur awareness ...like u many celebrities want to give awareness about corona..then only lot of people will understand the situation..🙏🙏 — Tharani (@thara_2k) September 6, 2020

This is coming from a person who has suffered a lot because of this virus and he dont want us to suffer, plzz listen to him🙏🏻

Plzz wear a mask and maintain social distancing.🙏🏻🙏🏻 — लिट्टी चोखा (@LittiChokha4Pcs) September 6, 2020

Was missing one day to see him in movies & next day heard about #TheBigBull and I was like wow will see my fav on big screen now.. & then saw #Breatheintotheshadows ... gave the kids junk that day to watch it non stop... 🙈

🙌u truly will always be my fav as ever @juniorbachchan — Mamuna (@Mamuna10095370) September 6, 2020

Yes cases are once again rising in Mumbai after the daily count of new cases dropped to as low as 500 per day ten days back. The figure now stands at 1500+ per day and the situation is becoming precarious once again. Wear a Mask! Be safe keep others Safe! — vivek Kumar (@vivekraj_11) September 6, 2020

You r inspiration to others sir...thanks for ur awareness ...like u many celebrities want to give awareness about corona..then only lot of people will understand the situation..🙏🙏 — Tharani (@thara_2k) September 6, 2020

Sometime back, the actor expressed how he “can’t wait” for theatres to reopen as he feels they are the “best place on Earth” for him. Soon, the tweet grabbed attention from netizens and the actor became a subject for trolls who criticized him for wanting to go to theatres. However, junior Bachchan made his intentions clear and had the perfect reply to stop the troll. Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted that he “cannot wait” to have the experience one gets at a movie theatre. The actor mentioned that he cannot wait to eat “popcorn, samosa, and cold drink” at a theatre. He further talked about how he cannot wait to hear the “cheering, clapping, whistling and dancing” as he called theatres the “best place on Earth”.

Read: Post Recovery, Abhishek Bachchan Attends Nidhi Dutta's Engagement Ceremony; See Pics

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Has Befitting Reply For Troll Who Criticises Him



(Image credit: Abhishek Bachchan)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.