When Akshay Kumar, Parineeti & Abhishek Happily Posed With Matthew McConaughey; See Pic

Back in 2016, Akshay Kumar graced the Global Teacher Prize event in Dubai. From Bollywood, actors Parineeti Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Ali Zafar among others were also present at the event. Meanwhile, Interstellar actor Matthew McConaughey graced the occasion too. Interestingly, Akshay, Parineeti and Abhishek also clicked a picture with Matthew which garnered massive attention on the internet.

When Akshay posed with Matthew McConaughey

On Akshay Kumar's 53rd birthday, Parineeti Chopra took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture with the former. The photo was clicked when the Bell Bottom actor, Parineeti and Abhishek graced the Global Teacher Prize event in UAE and bumped into Matthew McConaughey. In the pic, the trio was all smiles as they shared the portrait with Matthew. Sharing the priceless picture, Chopra wrote, "Happy bday to my favourite co-star and human being." Parineeti also expressed how Akshay sets new standards in humility, discipline and work ethic every day. The actor remarked that she used his birthday as an opportunity to share the epic throwback photo of them.

Another set of Akshay Kumar's pictures from the same event also surfaced on the internet. In the first picture, the Sooryavanshi actor could be seen sharing the stage with another star. Whereas, in the next pic, he could be seen enjoying his fan moment as he got clicked with several people at the event. Take a look at Akshay Kumar's photos.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra shared screen space in the much-acclaimed movie, Kesari, 2019. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the song from the movie titled Teri Mitti hit the bullseye. The duo's performance in Kesari was lauded by fans.

What's next for the stars?

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the digital release of his upcoming outing, Laxmmi Bomb, alongside Sharad Kelkar. He has kick-started the shooting of Bell Bottom in Scotland. Meanwhile, Kumar also has Atrangi Re, Rakshabandhan, and others in the pipeline.

Parineeti Chopra is awaiting the release of her film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Arjun Kapoor. After releasing the trailer of the film, the makers of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar pushed the release date. The film was slated to release on March 20. However, Yash Raj Films made an official announcement through their social media handle and announced that they decided to postpone its release.

Abhishek Bachchan is basking in the success of his recently released web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows. He is awaiting the release of The Big Bull, alongside Ileana D'Cruz. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati.

