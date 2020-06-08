Amitabh Bachchan’s Movies In Which He Appeared As Himself And Are Must-watch

Amitabh Bachchan is loved by millions of people and is often considered as one of the greatest actors of the Indian cinema. Amitabh Bachchan is the most appreciated and respected actor in the industry and in a league of his own. Having been a part of Bollywood for over five decades, Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of some amazing movies as a lead. However, he is also noted for his important cameo appearances. Here are the movies in which Amitabh Bachchan appeared as himself in cameo roles. Read ahead to know more-

Amitabh Bachchan’s movies in which he appeared as himself

Guddi (1971)

Guddi is a Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Sumita Sanyal. The plot of the film revolves around a teenage girl, who does not accept her family's attempt to arrange a marriage for her, as her heart is currently too full of love for the movie heartthrob, actor Dharmendra. The movie witnessed special appearances by many actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Naveen Nischol, Asrani, Om Prakash, and Pran, who played themselves in the movie.

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Bombay Talkies is a compilation of four movies, directed by four of Bollywood’s best directors, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap. In the Anurag Kashyap directorial, Vineet Kumar Singh, who belongs to a small-town is shown struggling to meet his movie idol, Amitabh Bachchan, who has played himself in the movie. Anurag Kashyap’s movie alone made ₹9 crores at the box-office.

Ki & Ka (2016)

Ki & Ka is an R. Balki directorial. The movie cast Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a young, married couple whose relationship challenges the gender roles placed upon women and men in Indian society. The movie has an adorable segment in which Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have played cameo characters, as themselves. The makers of the movie have recreated the real-life scene wherein Amitabh Bachchan comes to the gate of his house to wave to all his fans.

