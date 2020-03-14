After Big B, Abhishek Urges All To 'stay Safe' Amid Coronavirus Scare

Amid the growing concern across the globe on the novel coronavirus pandemic, many Bollywood celebrities have urged their fans to be safe and not panic. Recently, actor Abhishek Bachchan also advised his fans to be safe.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of him wearing a mask. The actor posted a picture with a caption “Stay Safe!”. Check out the picture below.

Abhishek Bachchan has joined the many celebrities from Bollywood who have been sharing posts to spread awareness and concern on the outbreak. With the rise in threat, the government of India has asked citizens to stay calm and not panic.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan’s father, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a video on how one can fight coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan has also spoken about his take on the virus. Watch the video below.

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

About coronavirus

As per reports, there have been over 130,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide. It is also revealed that China, South Korea, Japan, and Italy are among the countries which are severely hit with the virus.

Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it.



South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions.



No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel.



We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2020

