After Big B, Abhishek Urges All To 'stay Safe' Amid Coronavirus Scare

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan recently took to Instagram to urge fans to stay safe amid the Coronavirus scare. Read more

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Amid the growing concern across the globe on the novel coronavirus pandemic, many Bollywood celebrities have urged their fans to be safe and not panic. Recently, actor Abhishek Bachchan also advised his fans to be safe.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of him wearing a mask. The actor posted a picture with a caption “Stay Safe!”. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 

Abhishek Bachchan has joined the many celebrities from Bollywood who have been sharing posts to spread awareness and concern on the outbreak. With the rise in threat, the government of India has asked citizens to stay calm and not panic.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan’s father, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a video on how one can fight coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan has also spoken about his take on the virus. Watch the video below.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Schools Fans On 'how To Show Thenga To Coronavirus', See Post

About coronavirus

As per reports, there have been over 130,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide. It is also revealed that China, South Korea, Japan, and Italy are among the countries which are severely hit with the virus. 

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan's Unforgettable Cameos In Bollywood Movies; Check Out The List

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Advises Fans Amid Coronavirus, Says 'filter Information From Right Sources'

Also read | Here's Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan And Sanjay Dutt's Favourite Numbers

 

 

First Published:
