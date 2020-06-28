Here's How Vicky Kaushal Trained For His Role In 'URI:The Surgical Strike'; Watch Video

We last saw Vicky Kaushal in the film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which received mixed reviews from its viewers. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship did not do well at the box office. But before this film, he was seen in the National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

In this film, Vicky Kaushal was seen in the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. Both Actor Vicky Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar had worked on making the film the best and for that had to do a lot of preparation. Here is how Vicky Kaushal prepared for his role.

Vicky Kaushal's prep for his role as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill

Vicky had taken to his Instagram and had shared a video on of him preparing for his role before the film was released. In the preparation of the film, Vicky Kaushal trained for his role with all his heart and soul. At the start of the video, he is being seen training at the gym as he had to gain a lot of weight for his role. But it was a big problem as Vicky Kaushal could not gain weight easily. Vicky then expressed that he was trained by Rakesh Udiyar, how he used to call a Jallaad. Vicky used to call him so as he made him scream cry and yet helped him reach his goal.

Then the Sanju actor expressed that he joined a boot camp training program where he learned tasks like walking and crawling with guns and how to make formations. After this director of the film, Aditya is seen expressing that Vicky used to wake up at 3 in the morning and go to Navy Nagar where he used to train with actual soldiers. In addition to this, he also expressed that Vicky used to the gym after the training and then in the evening used to got for Mixed Martial arts and other physical training with co-stars from the film.

Aditya Dhar also expressed how the Raazi was spending his 24 hours of the day either training and the or preparing for the film. After this, In the video, Vicky Kaushal expressed that he loved to work on the film as he got to meet actual army men and learn about them. He also added that he learned the mindset and the psychic the army men carried. Take a look at that video to know more.

