Abhishek Bachchan's 44th Birthday Made More Special With Farah Khan's THROWBACK Picture

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 44th birthday today. Along with many celebrities pouring wishes to the Guru actor, close friend and director Farah Khan also took to Twitter and Instagram to show her share of love for Abhishek. Farah shared an old unseen picture on her Instagram and a recent one on her Twitter. Both pictures were a testimonial to their long-lasting friendship.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Tweets About 'a Surprise', Fans Ask If It's His 'second Child'

In the picture that Farah Khan Kunder shared on Instagram, she is helping out a young Abhishek Bachchan in perfecting his shirt. She is wearing a bright pink heavily embroidered lehenga choli, with henna on her palms and forehand, along with heavy accessories. In the background is Rani Mukherji in a red traditional outfit.

According to Farah’s caption, the pic dates back to the year 2004. She shared another picture with Abhishek on Twitter as well. This picture was a recent one and Farah also mentioned her love for him in the caption.

Here is what Farah Khan shared on Abhishek Bachchan's birthday

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Turns 44: Amitabh Bachchan & Aishwarya's Heartfelt Note Can't Be Missed

Both the pictures were shared earlier today that is on February 5. For the Instagram picture, Farah Khan wrote the caption, “Looking after u since 2004😂 happiest birthday @bachchan I will always b fussing about u, cutting ur food into bite sizes, straightening ur shirts n smoothening ur hair.. deal with it pls.”

Abhishek Bachchan replied on the birthday post and wrote, “Wouldn't have it any other way Farahbia.” In the twitter picture, Farah wrote, “Happiest birthday to my boy @juniorbachchan .. ♥️ love u unconditionally."

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Photo With Baby Abhishek Bachchan Is Special For THIS Reason

Happiest birthday to my boy @juniorbachchan .. ♥️ love u unconditionally pic.twitter.com/DlCTf0BBm0 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 5, 2020

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, And Shruti Haasan: The Bollywood Aquarian Gang

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.