Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Creative Video To Thank All Essential Service Workers; Watch

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared a video to thank the essential service workers. The video was put up to show respect to the people who are working day and night so that the rest can sit at home and be safe. It has been made with a hint of artistic angle as a hand can be seen sketching figures in it.

Abhishek Bachchan’s ode to the essential service workers

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently posted a video to thank the people who have been working to combat Coronavirus in the country. The video was initially put up by Goldie Behl and reposted by Abhishek Bachchan. He posted a video where a man can be seen sketching in order to convey the important message.

In the video, a professional worker can be seen being made out of each of the alphabet from the word “Thank You”, which is the core message of the post. This list of professional workers includes nurses, doctors, delivery men, media personnel, cleaners, policemen and Army personnel.

The song “Meri Mitti” from the film Kesari can also be heard in the background which adds intensity to the video. In the caption for the post, the actor has expressed his thankfulness and also added the “joining hands” emoticon to it. Have a look at the post on Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram here.

Abhishek Bachchan’s throwback picture

Recently, the Bunty aur Babli actor posted a throwback picture of his entire family. In the picture, baby Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan can be seen sitting on the laps of their parents. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan can be seen having a happy moment in the throwback picture. Have a look at the adorable family picture here.

Image Courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

