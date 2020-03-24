Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu-starrer Manmarziyaan's Jukebox

Bollywood movie Manmarziyaan had a Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaanis a romantic drama film showing a love triangle. Vicky played the role of Vicky Sandhu with Taapsee and Abhishek as Rumi Bagga and Robbie Bhatia, respectively. Manmarizyaan received mostly positive reviews from the audience. The soundtrack of the movie was widely acclaimed. Check out the movie’s jukebox.

Manmarizyaan Jukebox

F For Fyaar

F For Fyaar is an upbeat energetic song. It was sung by Vicky Kaushal and Mast Ali with rap by Sikander Kahlon. The music was directed by Amit Trivedi and lyrics were by Shellee.

Daryaa

The most popular song from Manmarizyaan album is Daryaa. It is a heart-breaking track with music by Amit Trivedi. Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallaya sung the song. Shelle penned down the lyrics. An unplugged version by Deveshi Sahgal was also released.

Grey Wallaa Shade

Sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Jazim Sharma, Grey Walla Shade is a romantic song. It shows the innocent yet intense love between Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The music composed by Amit Trivedi. Lyrics were written by Shelle.

DhayaanChand

Vicky Kaushal tries to woo Taapsee Pannu with his moves in DhayaanChand. It was sung by Vijay Yamla, Nikhita Gandhi, Amit Trivedi and Suhas Sawant. The music was by Amrit Trivedi and lyrics were by Shellee.

Chonch Ladhiyaan

Singers, Jazim Sharma and Harshdeep Kaur sum up the essence of love in Chonch Ladhiyaan. It shows Taapsee Pannu’s brewing love for Abhishek Bachchan. Lyrics were by Shellee with music by Amit Trivedi.

Hallaa

Abhishek Bachchan sees Taapsee Pannu with Vicky Kaushal which shatters him in Halla. Sung by Jyoti Nooran and Romy, the track shows heartbreak, distress and anger. The music and lyrics were by Amit Trivedi and Shellee, respectively.

Sacchi Mohabbat

Sacchi Mohabbat is set against the amusing snow-capped mountains. It is a beautiful melody of heartbreak sung by Jonita Gandhi and Shahid Mallaya. Music was produced by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Shellee.

Jaisi Teri Marzi

The soulful track Jaisi Teri Merzi shows moments of pure romance. It was sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Bhanu Pratap Singh. It is an original composition by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Shellee.

Bijlee Giregi

Taapsee Pannu’s fierce character in the movie is described in Bijlee Giregi. It is a rap composition by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Shellee. The song is sung by Devenderpal Singh, Babu Haabi, Sikander Kahlon & Vaishali Sardana.

Kundali

Taapsee Pannu as Rumi shows the Punjabi sangeet song Kundali. It was sung by Meenal Jain, Yashita Sharma, Yashika Sikka, Rani Kaur, Anita Gandharva, Meghna Mishra and Vaishnavi Mishra. The music was composed by Amit Trivedi and lyrics were by Shellee.

Jala Di

Jatinder Singh and Romy have sung Jala Di. It is an upbeat bhangra tune song with a mixture of a remix. Lyrics were by Shelle and composed by Amit Trivedi. Check out the video below.

Fyaar Pe Duniya

Composer Amit Trivedi weaves a spell with electrified Punjabi beats in Fyaar Pe Duniya. It was sung by Alamgir Khan. The lyrics were penned down by Shelle.

Sherni

Sherni is a trans music track composed by Amit Trivedi. It was sung and written by Prabh Deep. The rap track shows Taapsee Pannu’s character.

