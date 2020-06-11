Abhishek Bachchan's Favourite Go-to Dance Number Is Actually His 'family-song'; Check Out

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared which favourite song he is hooked on to. The actor retweeted a poll shared by Yash Raj Films where it asked to name a 'go-to dance song'. Abhishek Bachchan chose Kajra Re over songs like Nashe Se chad Gayi and Swag Se Swagat.

Kajra Re is a song from Abhishek Bachchan’s movie Bunty Aur Babli. Interestingly, this song features the most interesting Bachchan trio that is Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Fans in huge number praised Abhishek Bachchan for the song and even caled it an 'evergreen' dance number.

Of course! It's your family song, literally. 👻 pic.twitter.com/wSh7fHXihJ — Benaaz P (@benaazp) June 11, 2020

Kajra Re is an iconic song from Bollywood. The song featured Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan grooving with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Written by Gulzar, Kajra Re is sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali. The dance track is featured in crime comedy-drama flick Bunty Aur Babli. The song has over 70 million views on Youtube.

About Bunty Aur Babli

Bunty Aur Babli is a crime comedy directed by Shaad Ali, with Aditya Chopra as writer and producer. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the title roles, along with Amitabh Bachchan, marking the first motion picture starring the Bachchan father-son duo together. Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji play con-artist partners-in-crime, Bunty and Babli, while Amitabh Bachchan plays JCP Dashrath, whose focus is solely to catch them. The film's music was composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, with lyrics done by Gulzar and Blaaze together, and released under the banner YRF Music.

On the work front

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Ludo, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. Ludo has an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maney and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The Big Bull is a biographical crime film starring Abhishek as stockbroker Harshad Mehta along with Nikita Dutta and Illeana D’Cruz. Bob Biswas is a spin-off to the 2012 film Kahaani.

Ludo was slated to release on April 24, 2020, but got postponed due to coronavirus outbreak and is now said to release digitally. The Big Bull is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on October 23, 2020. Abhishek Bachchan was filming for Bob Biswas but the shoot stands halted due to the nationwide lockdown.

