Abhishek Bachchan Issues A 'Nisarga' Warning To Mumbaikars About Situation Getting Worse

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently shared some important advice on Nisarga cyclone which has severely hit parts of Maharashtra and its next stop seems to be Gujarat. He put up a note for Mumbaikars asking them to stay strong and prepared. His tweet has received a lot of support since there is a panic situation among people.

Abhishek Bachchan’s safety warning

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to Twitter to put up a safety warning for the people of Mumbai. He wrote about Nisarga cyclone, which was approaching Mumbai at that time, and has mentioned that the situation might get worse with time. He has asked his followers to be careful and responsible with every step that they take. Abhishek Bachchan has also urged everyone to take care of their near ones and act accordingly. The tweet was put up when the wind speed started increasing in Mumbai city, even before the landslide happened in Alibaug. Have a look at the warning put by him here.

To all my fellow Mumbaikars, situation out there may get difficult by the hour but let us be prepared, responsible & take care of our people. Stay Safe. #CycloneNisarga — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 3, 2020

Nisarga cyclone struck Alibaug in Maharashtra at around 1 pm on June 3, 2020. It followed the route which leads to Thane, Palgad, Raigarh, and Mumbai as reported by IMD. The government had also issued an order asking people to stay at home in order to wait for the wrath of the strong winds. Several flights were also cancelled due to the threat upon Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj International Terminus in Mumbai.

Previously, Abhishek Bachchan had also tweeted about the sad demise of music composer Wajid Khan. He spoke about how saddening the loss was and also shed some light upon the time when he worked with the music duo of Sajid and Wajid. He sent out his condolences to his entire family and especially to Sajid Khan. Wajid Khan passed away on June 1, 2020, at a hospital in Chembur. A day after his sad demise, his mother was tested positive for the Coronavirus. A number of Bollywood celebrities paid their last respects through social media. Have a look at the tweet put up on Abhishek Bachchan’s Twitter here.

Rest in harmony my friend. Had the pleasure of working with both Sajid-Wajid most loving and brilliant. My condolences to his family and especially Sajid. #RIPWajidKhan — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 1, 2020

