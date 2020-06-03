Abhishek Bachchan's Pics With Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan Are Just Adorable

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 47th anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973. On their anniversary, their son Abhishek Bachchan, took to Instagram, to share an adorable throwback picture of the duo. The picture sees a young Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan lost in each other’s eyes. The romantic picture also features Jaya Bachchan dressed in a traditional ensemble. On their 47th anniversary, here is a compilation of photos shared by Abhishek Bachchan with his parents.

Anniversary picture

Birthday Post for Shweta Bachchan

On the occasion of Shweta Bachchan’s birthday, Abhishekh Bachchan took to Instagram, to share his childhood family picture. In the photo, both the parents can be seen holding their kids. The entire family is all smiles in the picture.

Award celebration

This picture was clicked after Amitabh Bachchan received the honourable Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The Award is given to a personality for their outstanding performance and contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. In the photo, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen celebrating the success of his father. Dressed in traditional ensembles, the picture appears to be taken on a plane. Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing the medal.

Abhishek Bachchan’s first day at home

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of the first day at his house. The entire Bachchan family can be seen posing happily in the photo. Baby Abhishek is sleeping in the arms of his grandmother.

Happy picture

In this picture, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen using his mobile device, while parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are looking at it. The actor shared the photo writing “No matter how big you become, to them, you'll always be their baby”. Have a look at the picture here:

Few other pictures shared by Abhishek Bachchan

Even Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share the story about their marriage with fans. He wrote how the cast of Zanjeer decided to celebrate its success with a trip to London. However, the actor’s father dismissed the idea saying that he cannot go unless he marries Jaya Bachchan. Following his father’s decision, Amitabh Bachchan took a leap of faith and tied knots with Jaya Bachchan. See the post here:

