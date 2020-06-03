Amitabh Bachchan's Most Liked Tweets That His Fans Loved Reading And Retweeting

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most followed Bollywood celebrity on social media. The actor is pretty active on Twitter and is known for expressing his wittiness through his tweets. Right from announcing good news and motivation quotes to sharing about his day, Amitabh Bachchan has a set of audience await his tweets. Out of all the amazing tweets Amitabh Bachchan shares on his Twitter account, here are a some his most-liked tweets:

Amitabh Bachchan's most-liked tweets

T 3550 - 47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !!

Had decided if 'Zanjeer' succeeded we, with few friends would go to London, first time, to celebrate ..

Father asked who you going with ?

When I told him who he said, you will marry her then go .. else you don't go ..

I obeyed ! pic.twitter.com/2l15GRMH6s — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2020

One of Amitabh Bachchan's most-liked tweet is his recent tweet. Amitabh Bachchan shared a bunch of pictures with his wife Jaya Bachchan on the occasion of their 47th wedding anniversary. He shared a small instance with his fans through his tweet and shared how he ended up marrying Jaya Bachchan. Nearly 47 thousand people liked the picture and also congratulated the couple in the comments section.

T 3532 - आज कुछ नहीं है लिखने को ! तो सोचा ये लिख देना चाहिए , की कुछ नहीं है लिखने को 🤣🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 15, 2020

Another most-liked tweet on Amitabh Bachchan's twitter is this witty tweet he shared. Amitabh Bachchan writes blogs and shares everything about his day in his blog. But there are days when the actor does not feel like writing and he shared this through his tweet, in a humorous way.

T 3521 - ... you feel .. you understand .. you express .. even if you are an 8 yr old ..

.. this by grand daughter Aaradhya .. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IjKhMFqAVk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan has always been in awe with his grandchildren. He keeps sharing updates about them and always mentions how proud he is, to have them. This special tweet on Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter was a lovely artwork he shared, made by his granddaughter, Aaradhya. He shared how his granddaughter could understand the situation around her and was proud of how grateful she is.

T 3518 - "अभिमान को आने मत दीजिये और स्वाभिमान को जाने मत दीजिये , अभिमान आपको उठने नहीं देगा और स्वाभिमान आपको गिरने नहीं देगा"

~Ef MsR



may pride never enter you , and may self respect never exit you .. pride may never let you get up , self respect shall never let you fall — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan shared this quote on his Twitter account. The actor often quotes a few lines and this one quote that he shared, was most liked by his readers. Through his tweet, he shared that must always understand the difference between pride and self-respect and act accordingly.

T 3484 - " Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew ?

This version is with virus !" ~ Ef j — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2020

Another hilarious tweet of Amitabh Bachchan that was most-liked is this one. Keeping in mind about the ongoing situations, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted if one could delete the year 2020 and reinstall it because the current version has a virus. Amitabh Bachchan compared the current situation to an application on our devices.

