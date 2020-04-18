Aishwarya Rai's Most Romantic Moments With Abhishek Bachchan In 'Guru'

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the power couples of Bollywood. Abhishek and Aishwarya reportedly met on the sets of Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke snd sparks of love ignited between the two while shooting for Bunty Aur Babli's item song Kajra Re. They came closer during the shoot of Guru, in 2007 and got married the same year at Prateeksha, the Bachchan family residence. Now, the couple is living their life happily with their adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Commemorating the love of the adorable couple, let us look at some of their most romantic on-screen moments from the film Guru:

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's reel life romantic moments

In the film Guru, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Sujata Desai, whereas Abhisekh Bachchan played the role of Gurukant Desai. The two get married at the beginning of the movie and several romantic moments follow next. One of the most heart-warming scenes comes at the beginning of the film itself when Guru is leaving her behind, to go to Mumbai. She decides to not leave him at the last moment, and follows him without a ticket.

One of the most romantic scenes in the film comes when Guru takes his wife home from the market and shows her the new swing he has got for her. They sit together on the swing and he tells her about how he can see his future clearly, and how they will end up having a big house, she will be dressing in silk and gold, and will have babies together; whereas Sujata believes that one should live in the present and is focused on the brinjal that she will be making for the dinner and the laundry that she needs to do. He ends up convincing her to see their future and she says that she will be happy in it, just like Guru is happy in the present.

In one of the scenes from the films, Sujata leaves Guru and goes to her family home with her brother, who is also Guru's business partner. This leads to the song Tere Bina. Sujata has left Guru as she was mad at him for lying to her during their marriage. Guru decides to go back to her and they reunite. She tells him to fight with the whole world, but never with her.

