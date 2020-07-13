Abhishek Bachchan's Shooting Schedule For 'The Big Bull' And 'Bob Biswas' Deferred?

Recently, a leading news portal gave a sneak peek into the shooting schedules of actor Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming projects, including The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. The report also quoted Anand Pandit, the producer of The Big Bull. Meanwhile, the report stated that the producers of Bob Biswas have deferred the week-long shoot schedule in Kolkata and they will probably head to work only post-monsoon.

Effects of COVID-19 on Abhishek's upcoming projects

Producer Anand Pandit asserted that they will begin shooting of Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull by July-end or early August. He added that the team can push the shoot to a later date now as the health of the actors comes first. Despite the delay, Pandit assured that the financial crime drama will be able to meet its deadline. He concluded saying that the October release of The Big Bull is still standing unchanged and the team has to expedite the post-production work to meet the release date.

Meanwhile, the report stated that the shoot for another upcoming flick of Abhishek Bachchan, titled Bob Biswas, has begun, even though stricter lockdown rules have been imposed in Kolkata now. The report added that several areas of south Kolkata are identified as containment zones. In addition, considering the situation and Abhishek's health, the producers have deferred the week-long shoot for now.

Reportedly, in June, after the restrictions were partially lifted, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at an Andheri recording studio. He reached there to complete the dubbing of his upcoming web-series, Breath: Into The Shadows. Along with the Amazon Prime Video series dropping online over the weekend, that is on July 10, the actor was to train his focus on the five-day schedule of The Big Bull.

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Since the night of July 11, Twitter has been flooded with wishes of speedy recovery after the news broke that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. The father-son duo is admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle. Along with Abhishek, his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya also tested COVID-19 positive.

The hospital officials have issued statements with updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health since Sunday morning and have reassured that the actor is stable, responding well to the treatment at the hospital, and was able to sleep well on Saturday night. Reportedly, the Bachchans' three bungalows have been sanitised, and Jalsa has been sealed as a COVID-19 containment zone by BMC officials. The family has asked all those who met them to be tested for COVID-19.

