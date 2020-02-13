Abhishek Bachchan Sports Intense Look In 'The Big Bull' Poster, Release Date Revealed

The poster of The Big Bull was recently released across social media platforms. The poster has been successful in creating some buzz amongst the audience as it features Abhishek Bachchan with an intense demeanour. The release date of the film, October 23, 2020, was also announced with the release of the poster.

The Big Bull poster and release date

The poster of Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull was revealed by film analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Instagram handle. In the poster released, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen posing in a formal suit, along with a pair of vintage shades. The tag line for the movie appears in the poster as, “The man who sold dreams to India.”

In the caption for the post, Taran Adarsh has mentioned the release date of the film. He has also mentioned that Ileana DCruz, Nikita Dutta, and Soham Shah will be a part of it. The film is being directed by Kookie Gulati and is being produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Have a look at the poster of the film here.

Taran Adarsh had released the first look of the film The Big Bull on his official Twitter handle, earlier this year. Ever since then, the audience has been doing the guesswork about the film's plot. According to a report by a leading daily, the film is also being compared to Leonardo DiCaprio's The Wolf of The Wall Street.

#AbhishekBachchan in and as #TheBigBull: An Unreal Story... Directed by Kookie Gulati... Produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit... Co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma... Poster: pic.twitter.com/5hZ033frng — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

Fans love the poster of The Big Bull

Netizens have been loving the new The Big Bull poster. Most people can be seen talking about how the film will mostly do well at the box office. Some people are praising the nature of the poster while the rest are excited about Abhishek Bachchan making a comeback. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

This one is interesting... definitely an interesting one, and can be a HIT! #TheBigBull https://t.co/4JxhKlOwkf — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) February 13, 2020

This film will definitely work at the box office... #TheBigBull releases on 23rd October 2020... Produced by AD.. Stars AB / Illeana.... pic.twitter.com/KcU1CvMcTU — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 13, 2020

Looking forward for another Blockbuster from you.. Looking awesome..😍😘🤗 All my Best wishes for #TheBigBull.. Keep rocking 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/THacuZphtr — Sunetra GangulyEF (@GangulySunetra) February 13, 2020

Image Courtesy: Taran Adarsh Instagram

