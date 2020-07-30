'Paatal Lok’s' Abhishek Banerjee Explains Benefits Of Being An Outsider In The Industry

Abhishek Banerjee aka Hathoda Tyagi shot to fame with Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok. However, for those unversed, this was not his first performance on the big screen. Over the years, Abhishek Banerjee has been a part of several projects. In a recent interview with a national daily, Abhishek Banerjee was asked if he is affected by nepotism.

Abhishek Banerjee on nepotism

In a recent interview with a news daily, Abhishek Banerjee spoke about how it felt to be an outsider in the film industry. The actor added that although it is a drawback, at the same time, it also feels like a blessing. He added how being an outsider, he has no family name and pressure attached to him. He further added that in such situations, even the smallest success becomes glory.

Recalling how he was lauded for Stree and Dream Girl, Abhishek Banerjee added that since he is an outsider, even the smallest achievement makes the family happy. The actor further added that if a star kid was in the same position, the pressure on him would become 200%. Abhishek Banerjee added that if he was a star kid, he would have to be successful and be part of big projects so that his family's name would not go down.

When asked whether he has lost out on projects due to a star kid, Abhishek Banerjee revealed that he did not audition for lead roles and hence, did not have to face such a situation. He added that he came to the city to be an actor instead of a hero. He added that he always knew that he was not in any competition and hence, would not have to face disappointment.

Abhishek Banerjee also added that Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan starrer Guru would be the best to understand the concept of business. He added how a new person needs to start thinking and be more innovative and hardworking. The actor also added that if one’s family is not a part of the industry, they always have to find their way through it. For those unversed, Abhishek Banerjee has been a part of several big films in small roles like Rang De Basanti, No One Killed Jessica, and many more over the years.

