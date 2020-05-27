'Paatal Lok' Actor Abhishek Banerjee Opens Up About His Character Hathoda Tyagi

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee is making it to the headlines since he was spotted playing a prominent role in the crime series. Abhishek Banerjee recently spoke to a news publishing house about Paatal Lok as well as his character in the popular web series.

Also Read | 'Good Job Boys': DGP Chandigarh Police Praises 'Paatal Lok' Actors Jaideep & Abhishek

Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee Opens Up About His Role In The Series 'Paatal Lok'; Read Here

Abhishek Banerjee on his character from Pataal Lok

Abhishek Banerjee, in a recent interaction with a news publishing house, talked about his character Vishal Tyagi aka Hathoda Tyagi. The actor mentioned that he has played dark characters before, in Ajji and partly in Mirzapur. However, Abhishek said during the interaction that his character of Hathoda Tyagi is not a dark character and he thinks of him as a person who avenged the rape of his sisters.

According to Abhishek Banerjee, Hathoda Tyagi was in fact a hero despite committing murders. The actor also revealed that playing this role was physically and mentally draining. He also said that he had to live with the character of Hathoda Tyagi for some time in order to understand him better. Abhishek Banerjee said that he asked the character a lot of questions in his head so that he could feel his anger, his pain, his brutality -- everything.

Also Read | 'Paatal Lok's' Hathoda Tyagi Was In Aamir Khan's 'Rang De Basanti' & Fans Are Shook

More about Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok is an Indian crime thriller series that is available on Amazon Prime Video. The series was released on 15 May 2020 and has gained a lot of fan appreciation since then. The web series is produced by Clean Slate Films and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy.

The series stars popular faces of the industry including Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee. Paatal Lok revolves around a disillusioned cop who lands the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong. Not only the fans but a huge number of reputed identities of the film industry have spoken about this series.

Also Read | Fact Check: Amazon Prime Video Facing Major Protests Due To 'Paatal Lok'?

More about Abhishek Banerjee

Other than Paatal Lok, Abhishek Banerjee was also seen in Mirzapur which had managed to gain massive popularity amongst the viewers with just a single season of the show. The show stars popular faces of the industry like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and Vikrant Massey. The series has been collectively directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh.

Also Read | Henry Cavill As Hathiram Chaudhary, Here's Cast For A Hollywood Version Of 'Paatal Lok'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.