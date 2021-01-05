Abhishek Banerjee Opens Up On His Rapport With 'Bhediya' Director Amar Kaushik

Abhishek Banerjee has stolen the show with critically acclaimed films and shows like Stree, Dream Girl, and Bala. The celebrated actor is all set to feature in Amar Kaushik’s upcoming film, Bhediya, which is expected to be a horror satire. In a recent interaction with Mid Day, the actor spoke about the upcoming film and its director Amar Kaushik, who has always been an encouraging figure to him. He said that the director would insist him to join acting even when he was working as a casting associate and he had faith in Abhishek’s calibre.

Abhishek Banerjee on bond with Amar Kaushik

Abhishek Banerjee is a critically acclaimed actor who has lately been in the news for his compelling performance in a variety of Bollywood films and shows. The actor made his breakthrough with Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy film, Stree. This actor-director duo has shared a strong bond ever since they worked together on the 2011 film, No One Killed Jessica. In a recent interaction with Mid Day, the actor revealed that Amar Kaushik had been asking him to try his luck in acting ever since they met as casting associate and associate director, on the sets.

Abhishek Banerjee is of the stance that the director had recognised his talent long before his first role in Go Goa Gone. He said that Amar would always ask him to do random roles when he felt that the character would suit him. However, Abhishek would tell him that he will act when the time is right. A few years later, Amar Kaushik offered him a scene in Go Goa Gone and promised him ₹5000 for an hour's work.

Eventually, when he saw the short film Aaba, he realised that Amar Kaushik was a supremely talented director. Abhishek Banerjee also said that he chased Amar till he bagged the role of Jaana in Stree. At the end of the interaction, he said that when he watched the movie on the screen, he even confessed to the director that he is willing to do any role, no matter what the role is.

Image courtesy: Abhishek Banerjee Instagram

