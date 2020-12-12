Mamata's Nephew Abhishek Banerjee's 'Banga Bhawan' In Delhi Vandalised; TMC Blames BJP

Amid strong reaction from BJP over the attack on its president JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour, alleged BJP supporters vandalised New Delhi's Banga Bhawan on Friday. They said that they are protesting against the Mamata Banerjee administration and Banga Bhawan - which is the residence of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee - is the symbol of her rule, they said. The alleged BJP supporters defaced the nameplate of Banga Bhawan and vandalised the gate while raising slogans against TMC.

Slamming the BJP for the incident, Trinamool Congress said that the saffron party only knows the language of violence. They said that the act shows BJP's sheer disregard for the cultural sentiment of the people of West Bengal.

By vandalizing the Banga Bhawan in Delhi, @BJP4India has once again proven that violence is their only solution to undermine the 10 years of good work by @MamataOfficial!



This attack showcases BJP's sheer disregard for the cultural sentiment of the people of West Bengal! (1/2) — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee termed the attack on Nadda's convoy as an outburst of people's anger, while claiming that the saffron party has not stood by the people of the state during hardships faced by them. "Nadda was in trouble today in Diamond Harbour. What can I do about it? Outburst of people's anger is not my responsibility. Despite the hardships faced by people owing to lockdown, GST or the note ban, the BJP did not stand by the people," Abhishek Banerjee, who is TMC youth wing chief and Diamond Harbour MP told reporters.

Nadda's convoy attacked

Retorting to Mamata Banerjee's jibe on the attack on his convoy, BJP chief JP Nadda, on Thursday, said that Banerjee had no knowledge of administration. "If Mamata di thinks so, this suggests she has no knowledge of administration. She has zero knowledge. CRPF and other forces don't walk on roads and provide security," said Nadda.

Earlier in the day, stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, as per visuals. Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Previously, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said that there has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. He alleged that there was no presence of police at his events on Wednesday.

