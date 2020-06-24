Abhishek Bachchan Had A Cameo In Mom Jaya Bachchan's Bengali Film, Did You Know?

Abhishek Bachchan has been sharing a bunch of memories on his social media from over the years. The actor has begun a series in which he has been sharing some fond memories from his films through the years. The series is called Road to 20 and Abhishek Bachchan highlights each year and its significance in his life beginning from the year 2001. This series by the actor has been getting tremendous fame as people are relating and enjoying the trivia shared by the actor.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan's Road To 20 Post Has Him Remembering His 2010 Films

When Abhishek ended up doing a cameo in Desh

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Unveils Nithya Menen's First Look Poster From 'Breathe Into The Shadows'

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan spoke of a trip he had made to West Bengal due to which he got to be a part of his mom Jaya Bachchan’s film. He revealed in the caption that his mom was acting in the film Desh, which is a Bengali film directed by Raja Sen. He added that he was in Kolkata at the time for a function that he had to attend. It was during this time that Jaya Bachchan had asked Abhishek to visit her. Thus the actor went to Siliguri where the film was being shot. During that time, he met his mother and also happened to do a small cameo in the film as her on-screen son.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Vijay On Birthday, Says 'I Have Huge Admiration For Him'

Further on, Abhishek spoke about his experience of working under the guidance of Anupam Kher. The film Om Jai Jagdish was special for him as it marked the directorial debut for Anupam Kher. Abhishek said that he looked up to Anupam Kher as his guru in acting and added that he was fortunate to get an opportunity to be directed by him. The actor went to mention that it was Anupam Kher who helped him tremendously to open up as an actor. He said that it was due to his efforts that he, as an actor, lost all his awkwardness. Abhishek Bachchan called Anupam Kher as one of the best teachers he ever had. Anupam Kher replied to this post by saying that he only helped in bringing out what was already there in Abhishek Bachchan. Fans were delighted to find out about this piece of trivia about both the films and the connection Abhishek Bachchan had with them, and expressed the same in the comment section.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Working With Aishwarya In 'Raavan', Says 'she Was A Trooper'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.