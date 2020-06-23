Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Working With Aishwarya In 'Raavan', Says 'she Was A Trooper'

Bollywood's power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have never shied away from expressing their love for each other. The duo never fails from giving major couple goals and the fans of the stars cannot stop gushing over them. Recently, Abhishek took to his Instagram to talk about his film Raavan which was directed by Mani Ratnam and had him alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. To celebrate his 20 years in the Indian cinema, the actor shared his journey on social media. Apart from this, a doting husband even spoke about how he was in complete awe of Aishwarya during the filming of Raavan.

Talking about his experience, the actor said that his eighth film with the missus was just mind-blowing. He praised his wife ahead and said that she was an absolute trooper during the making of the film and did all the scenes so effortlessly. The dedication and sheer strength it took for her to perform the complexities of her role are just awe-inspiring. And she did it all with her trademark smile. The actor also said that thinking of her performing each scene regardless of how emotionally and physically challenging it was, baffles the star. He saluted the sincere efforts of his wife who used to work tirelessly twice each time- as the two were shooting the Hindi and Tamil versions simultaneously.

After hailing his wife, the actor later in his post spoke about Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. He said that he was pleased to have worked with his friend Ashutosh Gowariker. Abhishek added that he had first met Ashutosh on the sets of Indrajeet, which was Amitabh Bachchan’s film in 1991. Abhishek revealed that he and Ashutosh had tried several times to work together before and finally got the opportunity to work in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. Abhishek Bachchan then spoke of how moved he was upon hearing the story of the film and felt like the story needed to be heard by an audience and therefore chose to act in it. The actor also added that he can never forget those days when they used to have fun with the cast and crew of the film after the shoot.

