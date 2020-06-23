Abhishek Bachchan's Road To 20 Post Has Him Remembering His 2010 Films

Abhishek Bachchan has been using this time in quarantine to revisit some of his classic film memories and thus tell fans some trivia about it. The actor has taken to his social media to share posts from each year beginning with 2001. He has titled this series as Road to 20 and has been sharing a little snippet from his films from each year. His recent post speaks of his films from 2010 namely, Raavan and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan’s Intriguing First Look From 'Breathe Into The Shadows' Is Unmissable

Abhishek Bachchan posts a major throwback post

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Reveals That He Requested Many Directors & Producers To Launch Him; Read

Both Raavan and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey were some of the best work done by Abhishek Bachchan in Bollywood. The actor garnered tremendous praise for both his films. The actor began the post caption by speaking about Raavan. Abhishek Bachchan said that Raavan was his most challenging film as an actor. He further added that the film took an immense toll on him both physically and emotionally. The actor then questioned as to how his team managed to pull off such a great story.

The actor further added that the film Raavan was his 3rd film with director Mani Ratnam and thus he was very excited about it. The actor further revealed that according to him it was by far the most ambitious story for Mani Ratnam to present and execute on screen. Raavan also happened to be the eighth film of Abhishek Bachchan with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor was all praise for Aishwarya Rai and praised her for her superior performance in the film.

He applauded her strength and courage to perform scenes in the film which were full of complexities. Abhishek Bachchan added that Aishwarya did all of this with a smile and delivered in every scene. He also wrote that as an actor they often found it challenging to do the shoots as the film was being shot in Hindi and Tamil simultaneously. Abhishek Bachchan also thanked the makers for giving a chance to work with Chiyaan as he revealed that he was a huge fan of his work.

Also Read | Father's Day 2020: Abhishek Bachchan Hails Big B As 'coolest Ever', Gets Love From Fans

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Plays Father To Lost 'Siya' In 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Teaser; Watch

Later on, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. He said that he was pleased to have worked with his friend Ashutosh Gowariker. Abhishek added that he had first met Ashutosh on the sets of Indrajeet, which was Amitabh Bachchan’s film in 1991. Abhishek revealed that he and Ashutosh had tried several times to work together before and finally got the opportunity to work in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. Abhishek Bachchan then spoke of how moved he was upon hearing the story of the film and felt like the story needed to be heard by an audience and therefore chose to act in it. The actor also added that he can never forget those days when they used to have fun with the cast and crew of the film after the shoot.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.