Abhishek Kapoor Shares An Emotional Video Featuring The Late SSR, As Kai Po Che Turns 8

Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor has shared an emotional video featuring his directorial venture's main leads, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh and the late Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion of the film's eighth anniversary. The three-and-a-half-minute long video presentation is essentially a Behind The Scenes video which sees the Key Kai Po Che's cast members delivering their respective lines in various ways on the sets. Every now and then, the focus would go on the crew members who would relive the time that they spent amongst the likes of Rajput, Rao and Sadh. Take a look at the video shared by Abhishek Kapoor below.

Also Read: Sushant's Debut Film 'Kai Po Che' Turns 8, Director Abhishek Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Post

Kai Po Che's BTS video:

While talking about the movie that receives love from the audience to this day, Abhishek Kapoor, in a tweet that was shared by him on February 22, can be seen talking about two aspects of the film which cannot be quantified. The tweet below sees him talking about the memory he created while working with three promising and "hungry" actors who were just stepping foot into the industry. Additionally, the post also sees him admitting that neither he nor his team can ever express the adoration towards the feature presentation in numbers, nor can they numerically communicate the grief that they feel over the tragic passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look at his tweet below.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ To Hit Theatres In July

The thrill of starting this journey with a new team hungry 2 give their best at the dawn of their careers stands most vividly in mind..One cant quantify the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel pic.twitter.com/oTvhal9UOu — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) February 22, 2021

Also Read: Tahira Kashyap Reacts To Kendall Jenner's Viral Lingerie Pics, Says 'how Is It Possible?'

Marking the Bollywood debut of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kai Po Che was released by its makers nation-wide on February 22, 2013. At the time of Kai Po Che's release, Sushant was a well-known name amongst the Indian television viewers, mainly due to his portrayal of Maanav in the Ekta Kapoor-produced highly successful TV show Pavitra Rishta. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, had a different sort of reputation due to his previous films such as Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, Ragini MMS & Shahid. Sadh, prior to the release of Kai Po Che, was seen in brief roles in films such as Phoonk 2 and Maximum. He was a popular actor on the TV thanks to his youth-based show Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr.

Also Read: Sushant, Rajkummar, Amit Prep For 'Kai Po Che' In Rare Raw Footage By Mukesh Chhabra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.