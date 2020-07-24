Abhishek Sharma Reveals Challenges For John Abraham's 'Ray' Amid COVID-19

Due to the unprecedented lockdown, shootings of several films have been stalled leading to the shooting schedules to have gone haywire, leading to a great loss. Amid all such hustle and bustle, one such film to get indefinitely delayed was Abhishek Sharma’s next titled Ray starring John Abraham. Abhishek recently opened up to a local media outlet and shared the challenges that he is set to face while helming the film amid COVID-19 scare.

Abhishek Sharma opens up about shooting amid COVID-19 crisis

Talking about the same, the filmmaker reportedly said that the Dostana actor has a lot of films in the pipeline and he is yet to start shooting for his next Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2. Hence, the director reportedly explained that he is taking baby steps while planning the entire project. Apart from this, the actor threw light on the number of challenges that the entire team is going to face. He said that there is a lit of guidelines and SOP’s that need to adhere to while shooting for the film. The director also reportedly said that he is currently figuring out how can the shooting culture be made a COVID-19 free space without making the film too expensive. Abhishek further said that making a film with a constraint budget while following guidelines is a tedious task altogether.

This is the second time that the director is collaborating with John Abraham. Their first together was Parmanu. As per reports, speaking to the leading daily, Abhishek Sharma said that Ray is set in a different space and is very excited to start work on it. While sharing his experience of working with John before, Abhishek reportedly said that he had a marvelous experience of working with the actor and he is thoroughly looking forward to narrating the tale of a contemporary film that is not set in Mumbai.

John Abraham will commence shooting for his next Mumbai Saga next month in Hyderabad. Director of the film Sanjay Gupta revealed that the last leg of the film had to be shot in Hyderabad but the team has decided to finish the film in Mumbai itself due to the surging COVID 19 cases. He implied that he did not want to put his cast and crew at risk by traveling across borders. Mumbai Saga has been one of the many Bollywood films that expected to resume shoot soon, in order to complete the film. It was earlier revealed by a leading daily that the last leg of Mumbai Saga will be shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. However, the team has now decided to finish the last leg in Mumbai, keeping in mind the safety of the people.

