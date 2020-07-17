John Abraham Starrer Mumbai Saga's Hyderabad Schedule Canned Due To Surge In COVID Cases

The shooting location of the film Mumbai Saga was recently shifted from Hyderabad to Mumbai, owing to the COVID 19 risk around the country. Director of the film Sanjay Gupta revealed that the last leg of the film had to be shot in Hyderabad but the team has decided to finish the film in Mumbai itself due to the surging COVID 19 cases. He implied that he did not want to put his cast and crew at risk by travelling across borders.

Mumbai Saga Hyderabad schedule canned

Mumbai Saga has been one of the many Bollywood films that expected to resume shoot soon, in order to complete the film. It was earlier revealed by a leading daily that the last leg of Mumbai Saga will be shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. However, the team has now decided to finish the last leg in Mumbai, keeping in mind the safety of the people.

In a recent interaction with a leading news daily, director of Mumbai Saga Sanjay Gupta pointed out that India has currently been recording close to 30000 fresh COVID 19 cases every day. The WHO has also released a statement that the virus could be airborne, which means that it has a high possibility of being in the air in closed spaces. He had planned a 14-day shoot schedule where the team had to work on three indoor sets for ten days. In the present scenario, that poses a high risk so they decided to get it done in Mumbai itself.

Sanjay Gupta also spoke about how the cast and crew have been reacting to the sudden change in plans. He said that John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and the rest of them had been pretty excited about shooting in Hyderabad but cannot be done without putting everyone’s life at risk. He said that they are trying to procure permission to shoot from August 15 and are considering Mehboob, Essel and Film City for the same.

About Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming action-drama film which is in the process of completion. The plot of this film revolves around the lives of gangsters and cops that were active in the old days. The film has a huge star cast including John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Emraan Hashmi, amongst others. Mumbai Saga is much anticipated and is being directed by Sanjay Gupta.

