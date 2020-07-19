John Abraham & Akshay Kumar's 'Desi Boyz' Title Track BTS Making Video Is Super Fun

John Abraham has shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in several films. Most of their collaborations have turned out to be commercial successes at the BO, like Housefull 2, Garam Masala, Dishoom, amid others. But, one specific film which did wonders at the box-office window, and became iconic is none other than Desi Boyz.

The rom-com was Rohit Dhawan's debut film as director. One can see the entire crux of the movie in its title track. Talking about the same, here is the BTS making video of the song Desi Boys, which is simply unmissable.

John Abraham And Akshay Kumar' Desi Boyz Song Making Video

In the 6 minutes and 35 seconds long song making video, you can get insight into every significant detail about the song, and how it was actually conceptualised. From the celebrated choreographer Bosco to Rohit Dhawan, the crew members can be seen sharing their thoughts about creating a fun-filled party number. This John Abraham's track was filmed over a period of five days on different location. The video commences with John and Akshay's character Rocco and Hunter in the movie entering a lavish pool party on their superbikes.

The cast and crew both indeed had a blast while filming the title track. Be it Akshay Kumar's pranks or John Abraham adorable mischief, like splashing water on a crew member with a water gun etc. The team of Desi Boys actually created an entire warehouse for a major sequence of the song.

In the video, one can see Rohit initially being a little reluctant with the idea proposed by Bosco of creating a warehouse. But, as the video progresses, you will notice that the director was happy with the final result. Rohit wanted a catchy hook step for Desi Boyz, and Bosco did complete justice to his narration. You can also observe John and Kumar dressed in different avatars in this video, from firefighters, airforce pilots, to policemen.

A plethora of international dancers were used in the track as well, who danced fantastically and accentuated the energy of the song. However, they did struggle with the hot weather but, kept working on the song. John Abraham also shared his experience working with Bosco and, filming the chartbuster track. He said it was a fun track to shoot.

Apart from that, the sweet banter and camaraderie between the lead actors John Abraham and Akshay Kumar in this BTS video is quite evident as well. The two taking care of each other, especially the part when Akshay asks John is he is comfortable holding on to a support handle for a helicopter scene. All and all it was a gratifying experience for the cast and crew filing the song. Watch the final video here-

