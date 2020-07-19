Ileana D'Cruz Or Mrunal Thakur: Whose Chemistry With John Abraham Impressed Fans More?

John Abraham is touted as one of the most bankable leading actors of the Hindi film industry. With an illustrious career spanning over 15 years, Abraham, who started his journey in Bollywood as a romantic hero in 2003's Jism, has now transformed into an action superstar. Over the years, the Dishoom actor has shared the silver screen with several leading ladies of Bollywood.

While most of his on-screen pairings were loved by the audience, some did not quite impress the masses. Last year, Abraham was paired with Ileana D'Cruz in Pagalpanti and Mrunal Thakur in Batla House. Thus, read to find out his on-screen chemistry with who among the two was loved more:

John Abraham and Ileana D'Cruz

John Abraham and the Barfi actor Ileana D'Cruz shared the screen space for the first time ever in director Anees Bazmee's action-comedy titled Pagalpanti, which released last year. Alongside Abraham and D'Cruz, Pagalpanti starred an ensemble star cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles.

However, Bazmee's multi-starrer action-comedy could not manage to impress the audience much and received a thumbs down from film critics as well. Therefore, the film eventually ended up tanking at the box office due to the majority of negative reviews by the audience.

John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur

John Abraham and the Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur too were seen on-screen for the first time in last year's action-thriller, Batla House. The film is written by Ritesh Shah and helmed by Nikkhil Advani while its story is inspired by the Batla House encounter case, 2008. The Nikkhil Advani directorial not only became a critical success but also did exceptionally well at the box office as it went on to mint over ₹100 crores. Recently, Abraham and Thakur also reunited for a peppy dance number titled Gallan Goriyan, which shot before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed. The song is sung by pop-sensation Dhvani Bhanushali alongside Taz.

On the career front

John Abraham has a couple of upcoming films in his kitty. He will next be seen alongside an ensemble cast in director Sanjay Gupta action-crime film titled Mumbai Saga. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

Furthermore, Abraham will also star in Lakshya Raj Anand's next titled Attack. The action-thriller will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Last but not least, the A-lister will also act in the sequel of his 2018's vigilante action film Satyameva Jayate, titled Satyameva Jayate 2.

