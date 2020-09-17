Where Have You Seen Kiara Advani's 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' Co-star, Aditya Seal, Before?

The makers of the much-awaited film Indoo Ki Jawani recently unveiled its latest song titled Hasina Pagal Deewani. The song is sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur and the video also stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal. Fans have been garnering heaps of praise for the upbeat music and the actors in the song. And now since Aditya has been making headlines for his appearance in the song alongside Kiara Advani, here’s taking a look at his film trajectory.

Aditya made his debut in the 2002 film, Ek Chhotisi Love Story alongside Saroj Bhargava, Manisha Koirala and Jesse Randhawa in lead roles. The film was helmed by Shashilal K. Nair and had garnered praise from fans and viewers from the storyline and acting skills. Post that, the actor then made his name in the industry and went on to star in films like Purani Jeans, Namaste England, Student of the Year 2 and more. The actor also portrayed the role of Veer Shergill in an Alt Balaji's series titled Fittrat alongside Krystle D'Souza.

About Aditya’s relationship

According to several reports, Aditya Seal is said to be dating Anushka Ranjan. And if rumours are to be believed, then after being together for quite some time, the duo had taken their relationship to the next level. As per rumours, the duo has finally gotten engaged but there is no official statement on the same. Apart from that, they also frequently go on to share romantic posts on their Instagram handle, along with cute mushy captions.

About Hasina Pagal Deewani

The music of the song is composed by Mika Singh and written by Shabbir Ahmed. The 2-and-a-half-minute video, Kiara Advani is energetically grooving the tune. The actor is seen sporting a beautiful blue lehenga. Aditya Seal is also seen grooving with Kiara Advani as the duo is having fun dancing in a kind of party setup. Aditya is seen sporting a light blue kurta, black jeans and topped it with a sherwani type kurta. He also completed his look with brown boots and opted for a well-set hair and beard. Fans gave a mixed response to the song, while some called it amazing, while others went on to call it a Telugu song remake. Watch the video below.

About the film

The film is being helmed by Abir Sengupta and bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Divya Khosla Kumar, Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar, Krishan Kumar, and Ryan Stephen. Indoo Ki Jawani cast includes Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, and Mallika Dua in crucial roles. Fans are very excited about the upcoming movie.

