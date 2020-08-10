Bosco Leslie Martis' 'Rocket Gang' Starring Aditya Seal & Nikita Dutta To Release In 2021

Bollywood choreographer, Bosco Leslie Martis is all set to make his directorial debut with the film, Rocket Gang. Recently, Bosco shared an Instagram post which revealed that the film would release in summer 2021. Rocket Gang’s cast comprises of actors like Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta.

While Aditya Seal is known for his role in Student of the Year 2, Nikita Dutta has made an appearance in films like Kabir Singh and Gold. Further, she recently starred in the Netflix drama film, Maska.

ALSO READ: Saroj Khan’s Death: Choreographer Bosco Wanted To Collaborate With Her For His First Film

Bosco Leslie Martis’ Instagram post:

While the teaser shared by Bosco Martis does not reveal much, Bosco’s caption does throw some light on the new cast member, Nikita Dutta.

Bosco captioned the Instagram post as, “It’s a proud moment for a son to make his parents proud! Dad you will be missed but Im sure your responsible in making this happen from up there â¤ï¸. And mom your prayers have just made all of this possible. So here we are, announcing the Title of My debut film â¤ï¸This ones for my team and my loved ones. Thanks for all your prayers and support

This journey would not be possible without the help of @zeestudiosofficial @shariq_patel @anuragbedii @vyasabhishek77

ALSO WELCOMING OUR SECOND ROCKET GANG MEMBER @nikifying Let the fireworks begin! ðŸŽ† Dance away your fears à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚à¤•à¤¿ #NachogeTohBachoge

with #RocketGang, a Zee Studios production, coming your way, soon, summer 2021! ðŸš€

ALSO READ: Netflix August Releases In India: Top 20 Shows And Movies Fans Can Watch; Check List

@ZeeStudiosOfficial @AdityaSeal @nikifying @itsamittrivedi @ZeeMusicCompany”.

Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. While some congratulated Bosco Martis in the comments section, some said that they were excited for the release of Rocket Gang. You can check out Bosco Martis’ Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: What Time Does 'High Seas' Season 3 Release On Netflix? Read Details

You can check out some of the comments here:

'Rocket Gang' in Virtual Reality:

Aditya Seal’s new movie is set to shoot some sequences in Virtual Reality. According to a report by PTI, Bosco Martis said that the use of Virtual Reality during the COVID 19 pandemic would be quite helpful. Further, he also said that the use of Virtual Reality would help to save time in post-production. Further, it would also help to follow safety norms.

Choreographer Bosco’s debut movie was initially set to release on March 18, 2020. However, the release had to be pushed due to the pandemic. The 3D film will now be produced by Zee Studios.

ALSO READ: What Time Does 'Work It' Release On Netflix? Read Details Here

All images sourced from Bosco Leslie Martis’ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.