Kiara Advani Burns Dance Floor In 'Indoo Ki Jawani's New Song 'Hasina Pagal Deewani'

Actor Kiara Advani recently took to Instagram to share a video of her song Hasina Pagal Deewani from Indoo Ki Jawani. The song has released today, September 16. With upbeat music and a reprise to the classic song Sawan Me Lag Gayi Aag by Mika Singh, Hasina Pagal Deewani is one of the new dance numbers of 2020. Hasina Pagal Deewani is sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur.

The music of the song is composed by Mika Singh and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The close to 2-minute video showcases Kiara Advani grooving energetically on the song. The actor is seen donning a beautiful blue lehenga. Aditya Seal is also seen grooving with Kiara Advani as the duo has fun while dancing in a party kind of setup. Fans gave a mixed response to the song, while some called it amazing, others were calling it a Telugu song remake. Take a look at the video.

Indoo Ki Jawani promotional video

Indoo Ki Jawani release date has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to release in October. The makers of Indoo ki Jawani dropped a video on the T-series Youtube channel on September 14. Kiara Advani shared the same video on her Instagram page. The video features Kiara Advani as she gives a sneak-peek into Indoo ki Jawani. The promo mentions that September 16 will be the date of releasing a surprise for the audience from Indoo. Kiara Advani says, "Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona!" which translates to, "I will be on the time, don't be late for a date!". Take a look at the promo video.

About Indoo Ki Jawani

Indoo Ki Jawani will be one of Kiara Advani's first movies to release amid the pandemic. The film is directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar, Madhu Bhojwani, Divya Khosla Kumar, Niranjan Iyengar, Krishan Kumar, and Ryan Stephen. Indoo Ki Jawani cast includes Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. As seen in the promo, Kiara Advani plays Indoo, a girl from the small town of Ghaziabad, who tries finding love on dating apps and gets stuck in hilarious chaos.

