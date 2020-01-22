Baba Jackson And His TikTok Videos Have Been Breaking The Internet, But Who Exactly Is He?

Baba Jackson has been gaining recognition for his dance moves lately. He has been praised by a number of Bollywood celebrities for his dance routines. Yuvraj Singh, also known by the name Baba Jackson, already has lakhs of followers on Tiktok.

All about the dancing sensation, Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh is the latest addition to the list of Tiktok sensations of the country. Yuvraj Singh, also known by the name Baba Jackson, is an 18-year-old from Jodhpur. He is famous for his moves that have been inspired by the legendary Michael Jackson. He reportedly learnt from various YouTube videos online and hence has no specific teacher. He has uploaded a number of videos of his official handles where he can be seen smoothly pulling off the star’s famous moves effortlessly. His work was noticed by a number of people including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Raveena Tandon, amongst others. Actor Hrithik Roshan had also pointed out to a video and expressed how he is one of the smoothest air walkers. He had also written in the tweet, ”Who is he?”. Choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza was also one of the many people to praise him. Have a look at few of his videos here.

Varun Dhawan shares a video with Baba Jackson

Actor Varun Dhawan recently uploaded a video with Baba Jackson, Yuvraj Singh. In the video, he could be seen dancing with the crew to the song Muqabala. Yuvraj could be seen gracefully showing off his dance moves. In the caption for the post, he has written how Yuvraj is the real street dancer. Varun Dhawan has also written how he should keep breaking the internet. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram

