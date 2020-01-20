TikTok: New Challenge Where People Eat Cereal From Other Person's Mouth Goes Viral; Watch

A new cereal eating TikTok challenge that went viral on the internet has prompted a lot of hilarious reactions from people. The new bizarre challenge has one person lying down on the floor or a table, with their mouths open. Then cereal and milk are poured in their mouth and instead of swallowing it, they hold it in their mouth. The person who put the milk and cereal uses a spoon to take out and eat the cereal from the person's mouth.

TikTok challenge makes people roll with laughter

A few people have posted hilarious comments such 'Iugghhh hahahahahaha that was so fun !!!', This 'makes me uncomfortable 😂😂😂', 'Lmaooooo'.

x1 cannot disband they still havent done the cereal challenge. we need to see seungyul do this pic.twitter.com/PqZ1hsPuVc — 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐢 on vacay (@2seungyul) January 15, 2020

Famous TikTok challenges

1) #truthordarechallenge

The #truthordarechallenge comprised of a filter available on the app which asked a user to make a choice between truth and dare and to either answer the question or perform the dare depending on the selection.

2) #thakthakchallenge

In this challenge, there was no particular song but just the music sounding 'thak thak' which let the content creators play around with their creativity to make funny and entertaining videos with the help of the music.

3) #kikichallenge

The #kikichallenge was one of the most-viral challenges which still continues to be one of the most popular on TikTok. The challenge is based on the song titled In My Feeling which is sung by the pop sensation Drake. The level of creativity that everyone witnessed out of this challenge was bonkers and every potential TikToker made one video doing the #kikichallenge.

4) #dheemedheemechallenge

This challenge was based on a track sung by Tony Kakkar titled Dheeme Dheeme. The song was loved by the audience and especially TikTokers as they were quick to create their own dance and entertaining videos based on the song. The song came into limelight again as it is a part of Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan too performed on the song and also recently joined TikTok.

