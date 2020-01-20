The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

TikTok: New Challenge Where People Eat Cereal From Other Person's Mouth Goes Viral; Watch

Rest of the World News

A new TikTok challenge that went viral on the internet, has been tagged as an incredibly bizarre, gross and unhygienic challenge being performed by people

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
TikTok

A new cereal eating TikTok challenge that went viral on the internet has prompted a lot of hilarious reactions from people. The new bizarre challenge has one person lying down on the floor or a table, with their mouths open. Then cereal and milk are poured in their mouth and instead of swallowing it, they hold it in their mouth. The person who put the milk and cereal uses a spoon to take out and eat the cereal from the person's mouth.

TikTok challenge makes people roll with laughter

A few people have posted hilarious comments such 'Iugghhh hahahahahaha that was so fun !!!', This 'makes me uncomfortable 😂😂😂', 'Lmaooooo'.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eliana👩🏻‍💼Briana👩🏻Ariana👧🏻 (@theanasisters) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Funny House 😜🤙🏽 (@funnyhouseoficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by merrrica (@merrrica) on

Read: 'New Low': Internet Enraged At Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak 'look' TikTok Challenge Video

Read: Dog Shows Up To Local Eatery Every Night, Becomes TikTok Star As 'Subway Sally'

Famous TikTok challenges

1) #truthordarechallenge

The #truthordarechallenge comprised of a filter available on the app which asked a user to make a choice between truth and dare and to either answer the question or perform the dare depending on the selection.

2) #thakthakchallenge

In this challenge, there was no particular song but just the music sounding 'thak thak' which let the content creators play around with their creativity to make funny and entertaining videos with the help of the music.

3) #kikichallenge

The #kikichallenge was one of the most-viral challenges which still continues to be one of the most popular on TikTok. The challenge is based on the song titled In My Feeling which is sung by the pop sensation Drake. The level of creativity that everyone witnessed out of this challenge was bonkers and every potential TikToker made one video doing the #kikichallenge.

4) #dheemedheemechallenge

This challenge was based on a track sung by Tony Kakkar titled Dheeme Dheeme. The song was loved by the audience and especially TikTokers as they were quick to create their own dance and entertaining videos based on the song. The song came into limelight again as it is a part of Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan too performed on the song and also recently joined TikTok.

Read: WWE Posts Hilarious John Cena And Bray Wyatt TikTok Video, Fans Ask Them To Delete It

Read: Baba Jackson Takes Over Bollywood With His Stellar Dance Moves On TikTok

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AJIT DOVAL AS INDIAN SPY IN PAK
PM MODI SHARES CAREER ADVICE
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
SAIBABA BIRTHPLACE ROW WIDENS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
BJP GETS NEW NATIONAL PRESIDENT