'Absolutely Brilliant': Neetu Kapoor Praises Alia's Act In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Teaser

The much-awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser is finally out and by the looks of it, Alia Bhatt has brought forth her A-game once again. As soon as the teaser released today, celebrities like Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra among others shared it on their IG stories and praised Alia for her upcoming project. Another actor to compliment the Raazi star was none other than Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt

After a lot of delay and postponements, the 1.5-minute-long teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi was dropped today and as everyone had expected of Alia, she stood out in her performance as the titular character of Gangubai. Among the many celebrities who praised Alia, Neetu Kapoor was one of them. She shared the teaser on her Instagram story and wrote, "Outstanding Alia Bhatt, absolutely brilliant."

Alia Bhatt took no time in reposting Neetu's story on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Love Youuuu" followed by four kiss emojis. Other actors and celebrities to share the teaser were designer Masaba Gupta, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Varun Dhawan among others. The film will hit screens on July 30, 2021.

The release date was also announced with the teaser itself. The film will clash with Prabhas' most-awaited romantic drama, Radhe Shyam. The movie is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The Bhansali directorial will also feature Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles. Fans will also see Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi, and Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt shall also be seen in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. It is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie will have an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni and will be released in four different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Earlier, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share pictures from the set and to announce that it is a 'wrap-up' for Nagarjuna Akkineni. Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2, which streamed on Hotstar and starred Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

