Alia Bhatt To Shoot 2 Songs With Ram Charan For SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' In Hyderabad

SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) starring NTR Jr as Komuram Bheem is highly anticipated by the audience. The film based on the true story of an Indian tribal leader who fought to liberate Hyderabad from the Asaf Jahi Dynasty will be releasing in theatres on October 13, 2021, honouring Bheem's 119th birth anniversary. The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, Alia will be shooting with South Indian star Ram Charan for two songs.

Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's RRR

Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita in the movie. She started shooting for her parts in December 2020. The movie's director SS Rajamouli welcomed the actor on the sets in a tweet where the two were photographed laughing together. Alia has completed shooting her sequences for the film with the exception of two songs next to Ram Charan. According to Pinkvilla, Alia will be fly to Hyderabad especially for the shooting of the two songs.

A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! 🌟❤️#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/R7fSMkEkAd — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 7, 2020

Audiences can expect to see Alia in a brand new and never-before-seen character for the movie. Ajay Devgn, producer and actor in the movie, will be playing a critical role and will start shooting from the end of February to March 10, 2021. Alia will also be filming some scenes with Devgn too, suggest reports.

A peek into SS Rajamouli's RRR's updates so far...

In October 2020, when regulations around the coronavirus pandemic were gradually relaxed, director SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle to announce the resuming of filming for RRR. He posted the link to a YouTube video showing the measures taken by the crew for a safe shooting experience. The filming for the movie abruptly halted due to the pandemic in March.

Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes... :)https://t.co/qFlpsIHJpc



Await #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22.. #WeRRRBack. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 6, 2020

The first look of the movie was released on the birth anniversary of Komuram Bheem on October 22, 2020. Featuring NTR, the actor can be seen posing dressed in simple attire with the shadow of a warrior in the background. The first look was announced on RRR movie's Twitter handle.

While welcoming Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli complimented the actor calling her supremely talented. On January 19, 2021, Rajamouli announced the shoot for the climax scene of the movie. In the frame, characters Ramaraju and Bheem clasp onto each other's hands covered in blood.

The CLIMAX shoot has begun!



My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/4xaWd52CUR — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 19, 2021

On January 29, 2021, Rajamouli welcomed actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer in the movie. Olivia Morris was previously seen in JP Davidson's God Acre in 2015.

