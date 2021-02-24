Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Netizens React To First Glimpse Of The Alia Bhatt Starrer

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi just dropped its first official teaser. With Alia coming back on screen after Sadak 2, her fans did not take much time to react to the teaser. Netizens took to their social media to react to every scene of the 2-minute teaser. Check out the fan reactions to the Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser.

Fans react to Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser

Some of the fans shared the stills from the teaser and talked about Alia Bhatt's training. One of the users wrote, "TBH when this scene came in the teaser I thought she was someone else". Others called Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Greatest of all time (G.O.A.T). Read some of the fan reactions below.

TBH when this scene came in the teaser I thought she was someone else, Myyy God 😍 I was just whistling & saying my God my God 🔥#AliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/m0JMPgGmBr — Ano (@anomittroshah) February 24, 2021

THIS TEASER IS A MASTERPIECE!!



HER WALK, HER DIALOGUES, THAT LOOK IN HER EYES 🔥



And that last line..can't believe I heard her saying what she said 😭😂 #GangubaiKathiawadi #AliaBhatt @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/keS9xpLS2F — zєη ☆ (@AstralShines) February 24, 2021

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is 🐐 . #AliaBhatt is inventing Female Swag.#GangubaiKathiawadi is one of the best teaser of recent times. pic.twitter.com/B50yIuB7Jt — Aatmanirbhar Bhaijaan🏹 (@iamAatmanirbhar) February 24, 2021

presenting you the powerhouse of talent and the finest actress of this generation ALIA BHATT 😍 what a brilliant teaser.. she is breathtaking! couldn’t take my eyes off her the entire teaser.. uff @aliaa08 ♥️#GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/kQ7sdcTuLR — 🍂 (@NotThatHopeless) February 24, 2021

SLB is in a great form. Loved the teaser of #GangubaiKathiawadi and dialogue delivery of Alia 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/ewmewMp5ce — harsh. (@Harsh1904MJ) February 24, 2021

Gangubai Kathiawadi release date

Along with the teaser, the release date of the movie was also revealed. The movie is set to release on July 30, 2021. It will also clash with Prabhas' most-awaited romantic drama, Radhe Shyam. The movie is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The movie will also feature Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in supporting role. Fans will also see Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance. The movie was put on hold in March 2020 because of the pandemic and it resumed in October when Alia finished the remaining portion of the movie.

On the work front

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming movie, Brahmastra. It is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar. The movie will see an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will be released in four different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Earlier, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share pictures from the set and to announce that it is a 'wrap-up' for Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Other than this, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the Telugu film, RRR. She will play a supporting role in the movie. The film features N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in lead roles while Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody play supporting roles. It is written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli and is a fictional story about India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

