Alia Bhatt Shares A Picture With Her 'eternal' Edward; Fans Call Them 'cute'

Alia Bhatt has been quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than 50 million followers. She recently shared a picture with her white Persian cat named Edward, whom she even calls Eddie. The actor just captioned the photo “eternal”.

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post has her holding up Eddie while she is sitting down. The actor is seen mesmerized by her cat as she has her face close to his. Edward is looking right into the camera with what seems to be a grumpy look. Check out the latest Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post below.

Alia Bhatt’s photos with her white Persian cat have always received love from her fans and even this Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post got the same reactions. Users left red hearts and starry eyes emoticons in the comment section. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt mentioned that both of them are her heart. Take a look at some of the comments on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post.

Alia Bhatt’s photos with her cats are time and again shared by the actor. She has two cats named Edward and Pica. Alia Bhatt’s Instagram feed features them multiple times and mostly it is Eddie. One of Alia Bhatt’s photos also has her calling her cat the ‘love of her life’ and she even claimed to be ‘mother of cat,’ a reference to ‘mother of dragons’ dialogue from the popular fantasy series Game of Thrones. Check out some of Alia Bhatt’s Instagram posts with her favorite buddies.

On the work front

Alia Bhatt has several anticipated projects lined up. She will be making her Telugu film debut with RRR directed by Baahubali filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli co-starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, and others. The actor will be seen with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in much-awaited Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Alia is also collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time on the biographical crime film Gangubhai Kathiawadi, based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

