Hina Khan's Stylish Black Outfits That Are A Must-have In Your Wardrobe

Ever since Hina Khan stepped her foot in the Indian television industry with the soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience. The star recently made her transition into Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. Along with being an overachiever and a very talented actor, fans also love Hina Khan for her sense of style. Hina often is spotted wearing some trendy and chic outfits that are black in colour. Check out these outfits below-

Hina Khan's black colour outfits

Hina Khan donned a black shimmer gown with balloon sleeves. Hina has tied her hair in a neat bun and worn minimal jewellery. The actor has opted for a no-makeup look with a dark lip shade.

Hina Khan is seen posing in a satin black nightwear. She has worn a sleeveless slip which has a lacy border. She has thrown over a cape of the same fabric. She has let her hair loose in soft curls.

Hina Khan has worn a black colour net bralette and a high waist bell-bottom black pants. She has completed the look with a red blazer. Hina has given her hair a side partition and left them open. She has worn minimal jewellery and applied natural makeup.

