'Action Jackson' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Played In This Action Thriller

Action Jackson is an Indian Hindi language action thriller helmed by Prabhu Deva. The movie features Ajay Devgn in a double role. Action Jackson cast featured several talented actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam and Manasvi Mamgai, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Anandaraj among others.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics and the audiences. The cast of Action Jackson was praised for their performances. A lot of people are still wondering about the Action Jackson cast and their characters. Here is a look at the cast of Action Jackson and the characters that they played in the movie.

Action Jackson cast

Ajay Devgn as Vishi and Jai AKA AJ

Ajay Devgn had played the lead roles in the movie. He was seen in a dual role in Action Jackson. He played the role of Vishi who is a small-time crook and has also played the role Jai AKA AJ. Jai is a professional assassin who was a former right hand to Xavier Fonseca. Ajay Devgn’s action sequences in the movie were praised by his fans.

Who is the actress in Action Jackson?

As Ajay Devgn played a dual role in the movie, there is not one but two female leads in the movie.

Sonakshi Sinha as Khushi

Sonakshi Sinha had played the role of Khushi in Action Jackson. Khushi is one of the love interests of Ajay Devgn in the movie. She is a simple HR executive who is in a relationship with Vishi. The onscreen equation between Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn garnered praises from the audience.

Yami Gautam as Anusha

The pivotal role of Anusha was played by Vicky Donor actor Yami Gautam. Anusha is the wife of Jai AKA AJ. The antagonist Xavier tries to kill Anusha twice which leaves her fatally wounded. At the end of the movie, AJ escapes with his wife Anusha and the child safely after fighting Xavier and his men.

Manasvi Mamgai as Marina

Manasvi Mamgai had played the complex character of Marina. She is the sister of Xavier who is saved single-handedly by Jai. She then falls for Jai and makes his life turn upside down in her quest of marrying him. Actor Manasvi Mamgai has also been the winner of several coveted beauty pageants including Miss India in 2010.

Anandaraj as Xavier Fonseca

South Indian actor Anandaraj had played the role of Xavier Fonseca in Action Jackson. Xavier is the former boss of AJ and also the head of a major crime syndicate. Over the years, Anandaraj has acted in more than 200 movies in different languages.

What is the role of Prabhas in 'Action Jackson'?

Baahubali star Prabhas had played a cameo in one of the songs in the movie. He featured in the song Surya Ast, Punjabi Mast from the movie Action Jackson. The actor is seen matching steps with Sonakshi Sinha. He is called out by his real name by Sonakshi Sinha and then they both can be seen dancing on the tabletop.

Image Credits and Promo Image Credits: Stills from Action Jackson trailer

