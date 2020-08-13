Fahadh Faasil To Play The Lead In 'Dangal' Director Nitesh Tiwari's Next? Read

Regional movies in India have found a bigger audience with the OTT platforms gaining popularity in the country. Several Bollywood celebrities have also lauded regional movie actors on their social media handles. Last year, Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari had taken to his official Twitter handle to praise South Indian actor Fahadh Faasil. Now, as per a report in Times Of India, Fahaadh Faasil will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s next. Here is everything you need to know about Fahadh Faasil’s new movie.

Fahadh Faasil's new movie with Nitesh Tiwari?

The report mentioned that the talented actor Fahadh Faasil is all set to collaborate with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari in his upcoming movie as the lead actor. The report further added that the interesting upcoming project will be in Hindi which will also mark Fahadh Faasil’s Bollywood debut. The filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has watched several movies of Fahadh Faasil like Maheshinte Prathikaram, Njan Prakashan and Super Deluxe.

Nitesh Tiwari praising Fahadh Faasil

The filmmaker had taken to his Twitter account to praise the actor last year. In his tweet, Nitesh Tiwari had referred to Fahadh Faasil as a terrific actor and said that he can play any role with perfection. Nitesh Tiwari’s tweet read as “#KumbalangiNights #MaheshintePrathikaram #SuperDeluxe #NjanPrakashan Fahadh Faasil is terrific in whatever role he plays. Discovered him a bit late but a big FAN now. Please keep entertaining us with your superb work brother. #FahadhFaasil”

#KumbalangiNights #MaheshintePrathikaram #SuperDeluxe #NjanPrakashan Fahadh Faasil is terrific in whatever role he plays. Discovered him a bit late but a big FAN now. Please keep entertaining us with your superb work brother.#FahadhFaasil — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) May 8, 2019

Fahadh Faasil's movies

Fahadh Faasil made his debut in the film industry at the age of 19 with his father’s movie, Kaiyethum Doorath. Unfortunately, the movie could not do well at the box office. After a long gap of 7 years, Fahadh Faasil made a comeback with the anthology film Kerala Café. Till now he has acted in more than 40 movies and has also won a National Film Award, two Kerala State Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards South. He was last seen in the psychological drama Trance. Fahadh Faasil will be next seen in the much anticipated Malik. The movie is expected to feature Fahadh Faasil in different makeovers as the film will narrate the story of his character’s life from the age of 20 to 57.

