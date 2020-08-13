Can Akshay Kumar Fill The Shoes Of Mohnish Bahl If 'Sanjivani' Gets A Bollywood Remake?

Sanjivani: A Medical Boon is one of the most iconic and popular TV shows in India of all time. The Indian television series aired on Star Plus from 2002 to 2005. The performance of all the actors is still fresh in everyone’s minds. The daily soap is considered as the first Indian medical drama shows. The TV show featured some of the talented actors in the Indian television industry. Sanjivani cast featured Mohnish Bahl, Gaurav Chanana, Rupali Ganguly, Mihir Mishra, Gurdeep Kohli, Sanjeet Bedi, Arjun Punjj and Shilpa Shinde among others in pivotal roles.

A reboot of the original show was also started a year ago on Star Plus. It also featured original cast members like Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Singh reprising their roles. However, the reboot version of the show could not recreate the same magic of the original show. Sanjivani proved to be a huge hit among the Indian audiences but what if the show gets a Bollywood remake? Here is a look at the Sanjivani cast if the show is ever made in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar as Dr Shashank Gupta

Actor Mohnish Bahl had played the role of surgeon and trustee of Sanjivani, Dr Shashank Gupta in Sanjivani. The actor is celebrating his 58th birthday today. In the Bollywood remake of the show, Akshay Kumar can play this role to perfection.

Priyanka Chopra as Dr Juhi Singh

CMO of Sanjivani and surgeon, Dr Juhi Singh was played by Gurdeep Kohli in Sanjivani. Priyanka Chopra with her amazing looks and stellar acting skills might be perfect to play this role.

Ranbir Kapoor as Dr Rahul Mehra

Gaurav Chanana had played the role of Paediatrician Dr Rahul Mehra in Sanjivani. In the Bollywood remake of the show, Ranbir Kapoor becomes the ideal choice to play this role.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Dr Umesh 'Omi' Joshi

The complex character of Dr Umesh Joshi AKA Omi was played by late actor Sanjeet Bedi in Sanjivani. If the show gets a Bollywood remake, Ayushmann Khurrana can breathe life into this complex role.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Dr Simran Chopra

Rupali Ganguly had played Kamal Chopra’s daughter, Dr Simran Chopra in Sanjivani. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be the perfect actor to play this role in Bollywood.

Director of the Sanjivani reboot Abhijit Das recently opened up about the show and explained why the latest show failed to impress the audience in an exclusive interview with Republic World. Abhijit Das said, “Sanjivani was created almost 18 years back by Siddharth Malhotra, who also created and produced season 2. He brought back Gurdip and Mohnish Bahl from season 1 and gave it a whole new plot this time. It became younger and grittier. Today the audience wants a faster pace. More drama and more action. Even if it's a family drama, it should be very over the top. Sanjivani wasn't that. Siddharth could have sold his soul and done that, but he chose not to. It's art. Somewhere it fails business”

