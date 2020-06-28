Ajay Devgn's 'Action Jackson': Watch Behind The Scenes Of Theme Song Making

Ajay Devgn has appeared in a wide range of movies over the years. Some of his most memorable performances came in Singham, Dilwale, Phool Aur Kaante, Jaan, Singham Returns, Ishq, Golmaal franchise, and Action Jackson. Action Jackson is one such movie that garnered widespread attention for Ajay Devgn's performance. The theme song of Action Jackson was also quite popular. With all that said now, here is what went into the making of the theme song.

Making of Ajay Devgn's 'Action Jackson' theme song

There are several factors that went into the making of the theme song of this Prabhu Deva-directorial. The video starts with Ajay Devgn and Prabhu Deva practising some steps and moves. The making of Action Jackson video also features Sonakshi Sinha practising some unique moves. The actor can be seen donning an all-black look in the video. The video has been shot in various international locations. It also depicts the fun the crew members, the director, and actors had while shooting the song. Check out the making of the Action Jackson video featuring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, and other crew members:

Ajay Devgn's Action Jackson has several popular numbers that have remained fan-favourites. Some of the popular numbers from the movie include Dhoom Dhaam, Chichora Piya, Keeda, etc. The soundtrack for the film is composed by one of the most popular singers, Himesh Reshammiya and the lyrics for the tracks are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Sameer. Various singers including Ankit Tiwari, Neeti Mohan, and Himesh Reshammiya have sung the songs.

The theme song of Action Jackson has gained over a whopping 4.1 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the dialogues voiced by Ajay Devgn in the music video are penned by Shiraz Ahmed. The music video features Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha who appear in stunning outfits.

The movie helmed by Prabhu Deva also features Yami Gautam, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Manasvi Mamgai and Anandaraj in key roles. Ajay Devgn is playing the role of Vishi, who is a small-time crook in the movie. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen essaying the role of Khushi, with whom Vishi is madly in love.

