Rajat Barmecha Criticises Kangana's War Of Words With Celebs, Calls It 'unethical'

Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha recently gave an interview to Navbharat Times. During the interview, he called out Kangana Ranaut and said that she has made this whole nepotism in Bollywood and insider-outsider debate dirty. Kangana Ranaut has been very open about her views on nepotism in Bollywood and has been speaking against it. Here is what Rajat Barmecha has to say about Kangana Ranaut’s fight against nepotism in Bollywood.

Rajat Barmecha questions Kangana Ranaut's war of words with celebs

During the interview, Rajat Barmecha said that Kangana Ranaut seems to be fighting in her own team instead of fighting against outsiders. He said that if Kangana is fighting for the outsiders then she is abusing an outsider in her whole insider-outsider debate.

Citing this he said that it looks like she is fighting in her own team as he referred to Kangana Ranaut’s attack on Taapsee Pannu. Rajat Barmecha said that Kangana Ranaut should not be making things dirty. If she is fighting, she should fight with principles, he added. Rajat Barmecha further mentioned that during the fight, mutual respect should not be lost.

During his interview, he called Taapsee Pannu a brilliant actor and said that Kangana Ranaut should fight with ethics. He mentioned that Kangana Ranaut’s personal attacks were extremely unethical. Talking about getting a change in Bollywood, Rajat Barmecha said that fighting dirty to get a change in Bollywood is wrong and he would rather have a late change than to have one obtained through losing respect and ethics.

Kangana Ranaut’s comments about Taapsee Pannu to Republic TV

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s editor in chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana had said, “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Kangana Ranaut on nepotism

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020, Kangana Ranaut claimed that the movie mafia tried to destroy Sushant’s career and declared him a flop star. She also claimed that she was also sabotaged in a similar way for being an outsider in Bollywood. She had also called out several big names in the film industry in Sushant's case like Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, etc.

Promo Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram and Rajat Barmecha Instagram

