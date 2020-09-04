Actor And Fitness Promoter Milind Soman Busts Myths About Health And Fitness

Bollywood actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman often talks about health and fitness and showcases his love for marathons and running as well. Recently he took to Instagram sharing a throwback picture of himself. In the caption of his #ThrowbackThursday, he mentioned about three myths which people have regarding healthy foods, gyms and micro workouts. Read on to know about the tips and tricks shared by the model-turned-actor and fitness enthusiast who is currently quarantining at home with family in Mumbai.

Milind Soman busts out 3 common health myths

In his recent Instagram post, Milind Soman spoke about the myth that healthy food is expensive, as one needs to eat locally available foods and seasonal foods, which are the healthiest and cheapest options. He also tells that needing a gym or a specific area to workout is also a myth as one doesn't need a gym to workout but only a space of 8ft by 10ft of an area. He also spoke about another myth, that states that one should have time to workout. Clarifying about the same he mentioned that one can do micro workouts many times a day as they take just 3-4 minutes.

Milind Soman's Instagram posts during lockdown

Milind has always shared ways to workout at home using one's own body weight. In fact, he shares posts on social media that are of people showing versions of workout that they do at home especially during the lockdown. Milind Soman also shows pictures of the fruits that he consumes each day at home, thus encouraging people to eat more seasonal fruits. He often shares tips and tricks regarding health with his fans through his social media. Recently, his version of a plank, where he did an aerial clap gained a lot of attention from his fans.

Milind Soman also had recently shared an adorable post for his dear wife Ankita Konwar on her 29th birthday. He praised her for completing her 29 km run to celebrate her 29th birthday. Both the husband-wife duo have been often seen going for long runs together, about which they often share posts together on their social media.

