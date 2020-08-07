Milind Soman Takes A Nap In Lap Of Nature With Ankita, Says 'laziness Is Natural Instinct'

On August 7 morning, Milind Soman gave a sneak peek into how his and Ankita Konwar's 'Friday faces' looked like. As seen in the picture shared by Milind, the duo is all busy taking a nap in the lap of nature. Calling it 'rejuvenating', Milind wrote, "Laziness is a natural instinct."

Through the caption, the fitness enthusiast also talked about how in prehistoric times, when danger would be lurking constantly, people would need to conserve energy to be used only when necessary. People would converse energy to hunt, gather food or flee, added Soman. The actor continued that even though he and Ankita are 'supremely safe', it's nice to sometimes give in to a nap in the lap of nature. As he ended his caption, Milind Soman dropped hashtags like 'energise', 'rebuild', 'rest together'.

As soon as Milind Soman's post was up, a fan went on request the actor to wish him on his birthday. In no time, Milind dropped a birthday wish for his fan and also tagged him in the comment. Whereas, many dropped hearts on the duo's post.

Milind Soman keeps posting his throwback pictures regularly. On Thursday, he shared a rare picture of himself from the late 80s before he ventured into modelling. On sharing the B&W pic, Milind wrote, "Some people wanted to see a throwback pic from pre modeling days, so here it is! It’s a rare one, taken sometime in the late eighties, and like I said, being very shy, I was not a fan of being photographed. I might have been just out of college! #throwbackthursday."

Recently, both Ankita Konwar and Milind shared how they indulged in an 'act of kindness'. The duo time and again keeps sharing glimpses of their fitness regime. Along with them, Milind's mother, Usha, also joins them during their exercising sessions.

On August 6, Ankita Konwar expressed her wish on social media and wrote that if she gets to see her 80th birthday, she would want to be as fit as her husband's mother. In the reel video, both Ankita Konwar and her mother-in-law Usha Soman can be seen hopping on one leg on the terrace, from one end to another. Meanwhile, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018. Ever since then, they have been inspiring fans with their fitness mantras.

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web show, Four More Shots Please!. He has worked in several films like Bajirao Mastani, Nakshatra, among others.

