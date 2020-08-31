Milind Soman Goes Philosophical In His New Tweet About Greed & Ignorance; Take A Look

Milind Soman recently tweeted a thoughtful statement about greed and ignorance. The model mentioned how greed and ignorance were the two biggest threats to mankind. Take a look at his tweet and see how fans have responded to his strong statement.

Milind Soman's Twitter post on greed and ignorance

The two biggest threats to the human race are greed of some and ignorance of the rest. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 31, 2020

Milind Soman recently tweeted out a cryptic yet strong message on his Twitter. He wrote - 'The two biggest threats to the human race are greed of some and ignorance of the rest.'. Though the actor did not provide any context, followers were quick to agree with him and add their two cents.

Many fans added their views as a response to the tweet. One fan added that 'greed also comes from a form of ignorance' and another fan mentioned that only 'people who truly understand' the nature of things suffer the most'. Others commended the tweet. Take a look at fans' philosophical responses to Milind Soman's tweet:

You young old man! How come so sorted in your life 🙂! — Digvijay (@Digvija13893018) August 31, 2020

But, none of them suffers the most, other than the ones who understands both. — दीपंकर पाठक (@Kal_Ki_Corp) August 31, 2020

Greed too comes from a version ignorance(egoic). — Sahebjot Singh (@zereraz) August 31, 2020

Also silence of the enlightened — Tat Tvam Asi (@airuhairu) August 31, 2020

Milind Soman is mildly active on his Twitter. In his last post, he wished his wife Ankita Konwar on her 29th birthday. He also posted a picture in which fans could see both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. He mentioned - 'Happy birthday@5Earthy ! Congratulations for your 29km for 29years' (sic). Take a look:

Happy birthday @5Earthy ! Congratulations for your 29km for 29years 😀 pic.twitter.com/inMge7twql — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 30, 2020

Talking about Milind Soman's Instagram, the actor is also moderately active on Instagram. In one of his recent posts, fans could spot a young Milind Soman in the monochrome post. The post was captioned - '#flashbackFridayface life has changed so much in the last 50 years, sometimes you look back and think how did we live without the technology that we have now?? But it seems like a lot of the mental and physical problems we see now are the effect of not adapting to those changes successfully...' (sic). Many fans commented and liked the pic. Take a look:

Milind's wife Anikta Konwar is also moderately active on Instagram. In her last post, fans could again see Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar together in the post. The post was captioned - 'celebrated 29 years with a 29km run yesterday. Maybe not as special as summiting #uhurupeak on my birthday last year but definitely grateful for being able to celebrate it with the family and friends' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Milind Soman's Instagram

