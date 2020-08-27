Milind Soman Shares Where He Gets His Protein From; Read Details

Milind Soman is known to be a fitness enthusiast. The actor has often given advice to fans regarding fitness and health. Recently, while having an interaction with his fans on social media, Milind Soman revealed where the actor gets his protein from. Read.

Milind Soman opens up about his protein intake

Milind Soman is very popular for posting about how to maintain fit and sharing his tips on the same. Recently, the actor took to his official Twitter handle in order to revert to some of the questions asked by fans regarding his eating habits and patterns. When a follower asked the actor if he drinks a protein shake and what his thoughts on it are, Milind Soman said that he has never tried them. In fact, the fitness enthusiast even tweeted that excess protein consumed is usually stored as fat.

Another interesting question asked by a follower was how does Milind Soman get his protein. To answer this question, the actor said that his body synthesizes it from the food he eats, which consists of rice, dal, and a variety of seasonal vegetables. He even mentioned that also eats a couple of eggs once or twice a month.

My body synthesizes it from the food I eat :) usually rice, dal and a variety of seasonal vegetables. I eat a couple of eggs once or twice a month. https://t.co/mygrGNeB1s — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 27, 2020

Milind Soman was last seen on the screen in the web-series, Four More Shots Please (2020), where he played the role of a doctor. The series was released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. But, lately, Milind Soman seems to have taken up fitness as a career and has often been seen giving fitness advice to his fans.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Miland revealed some secrets about what he eats in a day. When asked if he is one of the blessed souls who can eat anything and get away with it, Milind Sonam said that he has always had a habit of eating very simple food, since childhood. Since he was always into sports, he knew what kind of food was good for him and his performance, and regarding this, nothing much changed over the years. Milind also said that there are many myths and information surrounding healthy food, but for the actor, healthy food is food that gets digested easily.

