Dame Barbara Windsor Passes Away At 83: Here Is What Her Husband Said About Her Final Days

Dame Barbara Windsor is known for the number of films and television shows and had a career that has spanned over five decades. The news has just surfaced that the veteran actor has passed away at the age of 83. Her husband Scott Mitchell has announced her death in a long and heartfelt message. Have a look at what her husband said of her demise and final days as well as her long career in films.

Dame Barbara Windsor passes away at 83

Dame Barbara Windsor was most popularly known for her work in EastEnders and the Carry On film series and was admired by a number of fans. Her husband shared the sad news and announced her death. The root cause for Dame Barbara Windsor’s death was dementia, according to The Guardian. He revealed that she passed away on December 10 at 8:35 pm at a care home in London. Scott also revealed that he was by her side for the last seven days of her life.

Today we lost a legend a national treasure and a woman who I looked up too for most off my life. A generous warm funny humble and beautiful lady & someone who gave us all much joy watching her act. A woman who I was lucky enough to work with for many years as my mum & a loyal pic.twitter.com/yyPIqbwu3E — Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) December 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Cartoon Network's Anti-racism PSA Goes Viral, Uses Thomas Edison-Lewis Latimer As Example

Paying a final tribute to her late wife, Scott said that their family would remember Barbara with love and affection. He also talked about the love, fun, friendship and brightness that the late actor had brought into their lives and acknowledged the entertainment that she provided to thousands of people throughout her career. Talking about the final few weeks of her life, he said that she spent them the same way in which she lived the rest of her life- “Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit”. He further talked about the courage, dignity and the generosity that she showed while dealing with her illness. Celebrities such as Danniella Westbrook paid tributes to the late actor on social media.

ALSO READ: 'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Bashes Warner Bros' HBO Max Release Plan

Scott further demanded an increase in the funding by the government for research into diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. He said that nobody in this world deserves dying with such a cruel disease. Dame Barbara Windsor was diagnosed with this disease back in 2014 and even campaigned to raise awareness about this deadly disease.

ALSO READ: Tenet's Box Office Collection In India Reaches Rs 5-7 Crore On Day One

ALSO READ: 'Should Apologise': Fans Slam Shawn Mendes For Using Incorrect Pronouns For Sam Smith

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.